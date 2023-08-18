Adele tears up when revealing baby gender to some parents during concert – The Social Network

Her show ‘Weekends With Adele’ ends March 25 at the Coliseum Caesar’s Palace. The British confirmed their return with thirty-four new live shows and now, as planned, they continue their concerts in the United States. This feat has been achieved at Caesars Palace in the heart of Las Vegas, as its promoters say, “HHome of the world’s best artists, and, thus, “concert-goers will enjoy performances from some of the most innovative artists ever.”

Since the first day spent in the North American city, it is not one or two, but several iconic moments that the singer has experienced that we have been able to see on the social network. This has turned his show into a “small” community. share opinions and feelings Around the current affairs in the world, as we could already see a few weeks ago with the sinking of the Titan’s intermediary ship or the fashion of throwing objects on the platform. There is also discussion about his own life, both the divorce and the pain caused by sciatica.

a very special concert

This time this concert has gone viral for a very good reason and that is bring tears without being able to avoid it. While the singer was giving the full performance, a couple approached her and requested that she give them news about the sex of the child they are expecting. “I’ve never done this. Oh my god, I feel like a doctor”The ‘Rolling in the Deep’ singer responded excited by the offer.

“Do you want to say something to me? Do you have someone recording this for you?”, the singer asked her fan and future mother. ,I am honored that you are going to do this for us. we know by 12 weeks And we’ve been waiting for this moment“, she confessed to him.

a good ending

After thunderous applause, Adele, clearly nervous, was about to shout the news: “Chantelle and Chris… It’s a boy!“, she said just before embracing with her mother. In the midst of the celebration, the artist revealed all her feelings, because, without a doubt, it has been one of the most special moments she has experienced is on stage. “I’m so happy for you”, she told Chantelle, crying. Until Adele could hold back her tears and in a full expression of joy, her smile was overcome by an emotion that came out in the form of tears: “it’s so emotionalOh God”.

To end this exciting story, Adele told her fan: “When I get pregnant, will you tell me about sex? At the party, I’ll bring you back and you can do this.”