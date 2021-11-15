Adele, the seven best moments from the CBS special “One Night Only”

Adele starred in her first promotional stop on TV on Sunday night, November 14, for the CBS special Adele: One Night Only. During the special, designed for the launch of his next album 30, out this Friday, the singer performed ten of her songs, including four songs from 30, along with an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Adele: One Night Only represents the first televised concert since Adele: Live in New York City of 2015, marking the return of one of the most beloved talents, between new music and deeply personal revelations. Here are the seven best moments from last night’s special.

The location

Shot at the famous Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, One Night Only it was a visually stunning showcase. The immaculate white of the curved benches and columns evoked a sense of royalty, which was offset by the warmth of the talent on stage. Lively choristers, a fiery string section and a bevy of other musicians joined Adele on the large stage. While Adele’s shows are typically centered around stationary sets and lively stage beats, the Griffith Observatory has proved to be the perfect backdrop for a series of video projections that enhanced the setting.

Photos of children flashed during When We Were Young, stepping up further the intimacy that Adele’s presence created in the spacious location. With the iconic Hollywood sign standing next to the Observatory, a useful reminder of the return of one of the greatest stars of our time.

Celebrity guests

Stars attract stars, and it looked like the entire solar system had turned up for Adele’s return performance. Drake, Selena Gomez, Tracee Ellis Ross, Melissa McCarthy, Lizzo, Gordon Ramsey. But also Ellen DeGeneres, Tyler Perry, Ava DuVernay, Gayle King, Dwayne Wade, Gabrielle Union, Childish Gambino, Seth Rogen, Leonardo DiCaprio and other stars honored the Griffith on this night of live music, with the preview of the fourth album Adele. It is truly a testament to the singer’s ability to create an atmosphere of vulnerability, which the grandeur of these celebrities hasn’t overshadowed.

The preview of 30

Adele gave us four performances with songs from his highly anticipated album 30. The first live performance of the single Easy On Me – who reigned at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 for four consecutive weeks – was as lovely as expected. Adele also debuted the second single from the album, I Drink Wine, a melancholy ballad with heartbreaking lyrics of self-irony. The last two previews, Hold On And Love Is A Game, they were an absolute spectacle. The first is a hymn of hope that slightly increases Adele’s typical rhythm, and the second proposes the proofs of love that are already timeless for us.

Fashion

Adele wore a splendid black Schiaparelli garment, customized for the special. During the concert, she joked that the dress reminded her of the 1992 Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn comedy, Death makes you beautiful, and it was equally fun to see her try to walk in the dress.

Oprah interviewed Adele in hers Rose Garden, And for those segments, the singer wore a white pantsuit by Christopher John Roger, complete with Louboutin heels and Swarovski crystal details and beautiful personalized Schiaparelli Saturn earrings. The return of Saturn (because the planet completes its 30-year journey in the same place where it was born) was the main theme of the speech on 30. From the album title to the custom earrings, the choice of location and the new tattoo dedicated to Saturn, Adele is clearly focused on a recurring theme.

That epic proposition

It wouldn’t be an Oprah interview if some pages weren’t pulled from the The Oprah Winfrey Show. During Adele’s set, right before her poignant portrayal of Make You Feel My Love, a young man named Quentin made a marriage proposal to his longtime girlfriend Ashley, and she said yes. Ashley’s shocked reaction and incredible show of love was a sweet moment during the telecast.

Much of 30 centers on Adele’s divorce and her troubled relationship with love. Balancing some of that heaviness with a proposal was a smart choice. Furthermore, the proposal added a very welcome element of surprise to an event that had a very predictable format.

Hilarious jokes on stage

Adele may not have who knows what fireworks or choreography, but she has a knack for onstage banter. Her bubbly personality and sheer gratitude for being able to perform live again illuminated the observatory. Whether he was yelling at Lizzo and praising her dress, or flattering the fact that this is the first time her nine-year-old son Angelo has seen her perform, whenever Adele spoke she was as captivating as when she sang. Her best moment, however, was the laugh she gave after noticing Ashley’s still stunned expression during Make You Feel My Love.

Adele, face to face with Oprah

Adele: One Night Only it was a hybrid concert-interview that helped capture audiences for Adele’s last six years, with displays of old and new material. Oprah is known for her interviews at the Rose Garden and his moments with Adele were both revealing and inspiring. In a conversation about her struggle with the concept of the family unit, Adele said: “I’m just embarrassed that my marriage didn’t work out”. This level of openness is rare enough in interviews of this magnitude, but not everyone is as honest as Adele.

When Oprah inquired about her thoughts in response to her weight loss, Adele reflected: “It’s not my job to validate how someone feels about their body”. As a woman whose body has been politicized and objectified for as long as it has been in the public eye, Adele’s remarkable understanding of nuances has been helpful to her throughout this response and during the interview. It’s not often that you hear Adele open up outside of her music, but when she does it’s really something special.