Adele wants to drink alcohol again after being sober for four months

singer adele a series breaker Four months without touching even a drop of alcohol,

As he explained at the time, The English diva decided to give up alcohol completely when she felt her consumption was getting out of control.Which could jeopardize her mental health, the quality of her voice and of course, her healthy lifestyle which made her lose 45 kilos in just a few weeks.

Adele second round of music program of your present Residence in Las VegasAfter which there will be a well-deserved holiday period.

Adele He’s not ready to give up wine and champagne In his days of rest, especially now that he has come “Red Season”.

Although this type of wine gives him severe headaches, the artist cannot imagine autumn without enjoying one of his greatest pleasures.

,For now, as long as I’m sick, I’ll be relaxed.“He confessed Adele To the audience of his final recital in Sin City.

,They know I’ve stopped drinking, but apparently I’m going to start it again because it’s my time to relax. And you shouldn’t drink red wine; When I have to sing I never do it because, I don’t know about you, but it crushes me. I can’t handle it well“He added Adele During his monologue at Caesars Palace.

His taste for white wine has also softened over time.

In fact, the singer has joked about the extra years she may have put on herself without even realizing it.

,I’m a white wine lover, but now I can’t drink it alone: ​​I want half wine with sparkling water and half wine with ice. And my timing was still bad. I end up messing up and losing my voice. I am 35 years old, but I feel like I am approaching 85 years old.“, he admitted Adele Amidst the laughter.