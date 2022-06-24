Adele will offer a 100% female concert in Hyde Park… Selena Gomez says a little more about the marriage of Britney Spears…

June 24, 2022

Adele will offer an all-female concert in Hyde Park

After disappointing her fans by postponing her residency in Las Vegas at the last moment, Adele is determined to make up for it with an exceptional event called British Summer Time. It will be two days of concerts which will be held in Hyde Park (London) on July 1 and 2 and which will have the particularity of offering a 100% female program. On the program, in addition to Adele, the public can enjoy performances by Kacey Musgraves, Mahalia, Self Esteem, Nilüfer Yanya, Tiana Major9, Chrissi, Gabrielle, Bonnie Kemplay, Ruti and Tamzene.

“Can’t wait to share the main stage with you ladies,” Adele said in an Instagram post.

Selena Gomez reveals a little more about Britney’s marriage

Kris Jenner candidate for the next American presidential campaign?

Last Thursday (June 23), Kris Jenner took everyone by surprise by announcing his desire to run for President of the United States in 2024. “I can’t wait to finally announce that…”, wrote matriarch of the clan Kardashian in the caption of a TikTok video where she appears in a suit with the mention “Kris Jenner 2024”.

But we can imagine it, it was a huge joke and the end of the sequence reveals Kris Jenner wiggling her hips in a bailette dress, with the writing “Kris got you! “. However, who would be really surprised to see Kris Jenner running for the US presidential election?