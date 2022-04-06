Adequate food selection for the rheumatic patient

Many of the foods have an impact on the inflammatory process of patients, for which it is essential to know the content of these in the foods that we consume most frequently.

Lcda. Wanda González, nutritionist, dietician and exercise physiologist. Photo: Journal of Medicine and Public Health. Photo: Fabiola Plaza.

Being able to understand and read the nutrition label properly can help us choose healthier alternatives that are consistent with our health and lifestyle. This information is regulated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Since 2014, these labels have been modified and regulated, so that by 2015, they were applied and adapted to a more grounded consumer reality.

Related news

In a space dedicated to patients with rheumatic diseases in the Journal of Arthritis and Rheumatology, associated with the Journal of Medicine and Public Health, Ms. Wanda, nutritionist, dietitian and exercise physiologist, assured that, in fact, “the nutritional label it is an important tool when selecting foods”.

The truth is that, in some cases, the merchandising process of some food products can influence the decisions we make when selecting these items. “Many times we get carried away by brands, colors or words like ‘diet’, ‘low sugar’, without this meaning that this food provides us with all the necessary nutrients for the body,” he mentioned.

Also, another important factor in these decisions is precisely the amount of calories, sugars, fats based on the medical diagnosis that we have or the food plan that we follow, when the truth is that within those points to be evaluated, we must have also take into account the size per serving, the servings per container, the total calories, among others.

Nutritional information: Relevant data for diet

Serving Size: Servings per container tells you how many total servings are in the entire container or package.

Serving per container (Size per container): Refers to the total number of servings on the whole container or package of food Some packages may also have a label with two columns: in which the amount of calories and nutrients of a portion, and information of the whole package.

Total Calories: As its name indicates, through this information we know all the calories contained in that product. “This depends a lot on the type of food that we are going to consume, that is, if it is a snack or a complete meal. Similarly, we must bear in mind that adequate calorie consumption will help us maintain or control a healthy weight; it all depends on each patient”, clarified the expert.

While it is true, excessive weight gain may contribute to the development of inflammatory processes and the increased joint pain in patients with rheumatological conditions, so when selecting food in supermarkets, we must take this information into account.

Nutrient distribution: Refers to total fat, saturated fat, trans fat, cholesterol, and sodium. “We must limit the consumption of these components, since excessive consumption of these can predispose patients to cardiovascular disease, increase cholesterol levels, tend to fluid retention or can alter blood pressure.”

For a food to be qualified as “low-fat”, its value must be less than 3 grams (g); to be low in saturated fat, its value must be below 1 g, and it must not contain trans fat. The appropriate amount of cholesterol should be less than 20 milligrams (mg), and sodium should be less than 140 mg.

“It is normal for some products to mention that they are ‘reduced in sodium’, which means that the total amount of the food was reduced by 25%, that is, if a food had 500 mg of sodium, 25% was reduced (equivalent to 125 g), but even so, the product is still high in sodium”, explained the lawyer.

The specialist indicated that something similar happens with fiber: “For a food to be considered high in fiber, it must provide 3 g or more of this component.” Something that we must take into account is that not all foods that contain seeds provide an optimal amount of fiber.

“If you have a diagnosis at the gastrointestinal level in which your indication suggests a low-fiber diet, we will try not to exceed those 3 g,” the specialist emphasized.

As we increase fiber intake, we must increase the amount of water we drink daily to avoid any degree of constipation.

Total sugars and added sugars: It is common to see that the weight or percentage of added sugars is less than the total sugars of a product, and on many occasions this can cause confusion. However, the licensee comments that, “according to the FDA, less than 10% of the total calories of the day should be consumed in added sugars.”

Generally, this type of component refers to regular sweeteners and accompanying syrups for foods: “If the total sugar of a food is greater than 20%, it is high; if, on the other hand, it is equal to or less than 5%, it means that it is low. And it is precisely that type of food that we should prefer.”

This has its reason because excess sugar can favor the development of inflammation and joint pain, uncontrolled blood sugar levels, weight gain and other negative repercussions on the health of patients.

Calcium intake: Calcium is an important mineral for bone health; It helps muscle function and nerve function, as well as blood clotting, while reducing the chance of developing osteoporosis. “Preventively, we could opt for calcium-fortified foods.”

Contribution of Vitamin D: This vitamin favors the absorption of calcium and also favors bone health. It regulates blood pressure, is important for the production of hormones and contributes to the function of the immune system and the nervous system, which is why it is essential in nutrition.

Potassium intake: This mineral is important for cardiovascular function, as well as muscle contraction and the nervous system. However, there are some health conditions, such as chronic kidney disease, that may require some type of regulation in its consumption. “The nutritional label allows us to identify the amount that this food contributes to the body in order to make a more appropriate selection.”

The list of ingredients: Generally, the ingredients are arranged from highest to lowest, that is, in descending order. “The first three ingredients found on this list are the most predominant in that food,” the expert concluded.