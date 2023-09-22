ADHD medical errors among children have survived the last two decades

September December 20, 2023 – Medication errors among children taking medications to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) reported to US poison control centers increased nearly 300% over a period 22 years old, according to a new study published in the journal Pediatrics has found.

The dramatic jump is likely due to an increase in prescriptions for ADHD medications in children. In 2019, nearly 10% of children in the United States had been diagnosed with ADHD, and about 3.3 million (or about 5% of all children in the country) had received a prescription for an ADHD medication, according to the authors of the study.

“Because therapeutic errors are preventable, more attention should be paid to educating patients and caregivers and developing better monitoring and dispensing systems for child-resistant medications,” the authors wrote.

Researchers analyzed data from the National Poison Data System from 2000 to 2021 for treatment errors related to ADHD medication among patients under 20 years of age.

“As medicine changes, it’s good to look back and see how some of these problems have changed,” said Natalie I. Rine, PharmD, co-author of the study and director of the Central Ohio Poison Center at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus.