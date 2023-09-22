ADHD medical errors among children have survived the last two decades

September December 20, 2023 – Medication errors among children taking medications to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) reported to US poison control centers increased nearly 300% over a period 22 years old, according to a new study published in the journal Pediatrics has found.
The dramatic jump is likely due to an increase in prescriptions for ADHD medications in children. In 2019, nearly 10% of children in the United States had been diagnosed with ADHD, and about 3.3 million (or about 5% of all children in the country) had received a prescription for an ADHD medication, according to the authors of the study.
“Because therapeutic errors are preventable, more attention should be paid to educating patients and caregivers and developing better monitoring and dispensing systems for child-resistant medications,” the authors wrote.
Researchers analyzed data from the National Poison Data System from 2000 to 2021 for treatment errors related to ADHD medication among patients under 20 years of age.
“As medicine changes, it’s good to look back and see how some of these problems have changed,” said Natalie I. Rine, PharmD, co-author of the study and director of the Central Ohio Poison Center at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus.
The researchers identified 124,383 such errors reported to US poison centers during the study period. The frequency increased by 299%.
Two-thirds (66.6%) of the exposures involved children aged 6 to 12 years, three-quarters (76.4%) were among males, and half (50.5%) involved stimulants and related compounds. The majority (79.7%) of therapeutic errors were related to exposure to a single substance. Almost 83% of patients did not receive treatment in a healthcare facility. But 2.3 percent were admitted to the hospital and 4.2 percent had a “serious medical outcome,” the researchers found.
The most common scenarios were “unintentionally taking or administering medication twice” (53.9%), followed by “unintentionally taking or administering medication to another person” (13.4%) and “taking or administering incorrect medication” ( 12.9%), according to the researchers. . Two percent involved errors made by a pharmacist or nurse.
Easily preventable
Rine said simple errors caused the errors, which were likely the product of busy households and distracted caregivers. She said errors are easily avoided by storing medication properly, keeping a medication sheet to document what was taken and when, and using a pill box or one of the many apps that can help document medication dispensing.
“I think the most important thing is that a lot of these mistakes are preventable, more than anything else,” Rine said.
The increase in ADHD diagnoses among children and the subsequent prescription of medication are the reasons for the nearly 300% increase in calls to poison control. A 2018 study showed that the estimated prevalence of ADHD diagnoses among American children and adolescents increased from 6.1% in 1997 to 1998 to 10.2% in 2015 to 2016. The CDC states that 6 million children and adolescents from 3 at 17 years old have been diagnosed with ADHD, and 62% have received ADHD medication.
Colleen Kraft, MD, a pediatrician at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, said she was not surprised by the reported increase in errors. In addition to the simple increase in ADHD diagnoses and prescriptions over the past two decades, Kraft said the growing variety of ADHD medications is a cause of more errors.
“Because we have so many different types of these medications, it’s easy to confuse them and it’s easy to make a mistake when giving them to a child,” she said.
Kraft also said that since ADHD can have a genetic component, some parents with undiagnosed and untreated ADHD may be responsible for their children’s medication, a scenario ripe for errors.
Potential dangers
Not all ADHD medication overdoses are the same, Kraft said. Doubling up on a stimulant like methylphenidate, more commonly known as Ritalin, or the combination of amphetamine and dextroamphetamine, or Adderall, can cause headaches, suppress appetite, and cause an upset stomach, although those symptoms usually go away within a few hours.
But, he noted, the use of alpha-1 adrenergic blockers is more concerning. Also used to treat high blood pressure, medications such as guanfacine and clonidine sedate you. A double dose can cause blood pressure to drop to dangerous levels.
According to the researchers, the main limitation of the study was self-reporting bias, which may have led to underreporting of cases. Not all cases where an error occurs involving a child taking ADHD medication is reported to poison control, because some will take a wait-and-see approach and may not call if your child is not showing symptoms .
“Our data is only as good as what our callers tell us,” Rine said.