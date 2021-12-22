Adidas and Xbox unveil the third pair of themed shoes with the console – Nerd4.life

Adidas and Microsoft, this year, they teamed up to create three pairs of shoes to commemorate Xbox’s 20th anniversary. Now, the companies have unveiled the latest pair of sneaker, known as Tech Boost Series X forum, on sale for 140 euros in Italy.

The design and colors are meant to make the Adidas sneaker similar to Microsoft’s new console, Xbox Series X. The shoes are black and green, with the spherical Xbox logo on the hip. Inside, the shoe is green and features the Xbox 20th anniversary logo. The sole, on the other hand, is translucent: according to the Redmond company, it is a reference to the translucent Xbox controller, also published on the occasion of the anniversary.

The shoes are available for purchase on the official Adidas website, at this address. The sizes range from 38 to 49.

Tech Boost Series X forum

There official description reads: “A forum is a place for meeting, exchange and discussion. The same expressive drive is at the heart of the adidas Forums, and to celebrate Xbox’s 20th anniversary, we couldn’t have chosen a better silhouette to celebrate with a bit of noise. It doesn’t matter where you are, because the gamer network connects people from near and far, anywhere in the world. And if that’s not something to celebrate, tell us what else it is. Strap on this model, get comfortable and have fun. ”

Finally, here are the specifications of the Tech Boost Series X Forums: