adidas: food and launch of the official 2022 Mexico City Marathon shirt

“It is not the same diet that an athlete who trains one hour a day should have, that an athlete trains 4 hours,” says Paulina. In other words, the more energy your body demands, the more food you need. And of course, the type of sport you practice also has a lot to do with it; running, yoga, pilates, bodybuilding, etc.

So at this point, the best advice is to go to a specialist like Pau so that he can make you a personalized eating plan. Remember that the main source of energy is food, and if you are having a hard time performing, your diet is deficient and you must balance it.

And if you run a marathon…

Paulina assures that eating for the marathon is considered a ritual, check out why:

48 hours before: you should do a carbohydrate load. Here it is not important that you eat vegetables, what you need are hot cakes, waffles, oatmeal, juice, fruit, or sweet bread. And at lunch and dinner you can take flight with pasta, rice and desserts.

Yes, this seems to make no sense, but as we mentioned before, glucose stores are mainly in the liver and muscle, so these foods increase that reserve for better performance during the race.

15 days before: you should drink water with baking soda and beet juice. The bicarbonate of soda water will help keep your body from aching and the beet juice hydrates the arteries.

2 hours before: include only carbohydrates in your breakfast (1g of sugar per kilo of weight)

5 minutes before: a gel with caffeine (supplement widely used in endurance sports)

At kilometer 21: another caffeinated gel.

every 45 minutes: caffeine-free gels, accompanied by water (never take them with sports drinks)

Here we leave you this information summarized in a couple of tables (we recommend you always have them on hand):

Proper nutrition will give you maximum performance. Courtesy Paulina Tamayo The proper selection of food will impact the result of your exercise. Courtesy Paulina Tamayo

Remember, the more you can help your body during the event, the more you will be avoiding the famous “wall”, which in the jargon of runners refers to the sudden drop in performance in the race and subsequent discomfort (exhaustion, dizziness, muscle pain and of joints, etc.)

Oh, and don’t forget to stay super well hydrated, poor hydration causes cramps and you don’t want that in the middle of the marathon right? Check out this little table that will also help you on this topic: