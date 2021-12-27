Adidas, NFT ‘Into The Metaverse’ is sold out

One of the most anticipated non-fungible token drops (NFT) of this month took place on Friday 17 December, combining a well-known sportswear company such as Adidas and several well-known NFT communities. Despite having sold out, the drop arrived after various delays and setbacks.

What happened

Friday the sportswear company Adidas (OTC: ADDYY) dropped his drop Into the Metaverse.

The owners of the Bored Ape Yacht Club, Pixel Vault And Gmoney they were able to participate in the pre-mint phase (i.e. the phase preceding the minting of the tokens), followed by a public minting; owners of the Adidas Originals proof-of-attendance (POAP) protocol have also been granted early access.

The collection, consisting of 30,000 NFTs, had a minting price of 0.2 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), or about $ 790; the first 20,000 tokens were sold out in the presale phase, allowing Adidas to raise $ 15.5 million.

A public minting of 9,620 NFTs quickly sold out, sparking a ‘gas’ commission war due to rising demand; the remaining 380 NFTs of ‘Into the Metaverse’ will be held by Adidas and its partners for future events.

WEN? EARLY ACCESS MINTING STARTS NOW  https://t.co/8l8dPwbZWG First look of the collaborative NFT with @gmoneyNFT @punkscomic and @BoredApeYC Good luck and #TracksuitUp pic.twitter.com/REYOSdRbNT – adidas Originals (@adidasoriginals) December 17, 2021

The pre-mint phase was characterized by several pauses and postponements; the token holders of the Mutant Ape Yacht Club they were unable to participate in the pre-mint phase after they were initially told that they would participate in the early access phase.

Because it is important

The minting by Adidas and its partners marked one of the biggest and most successful NFT drops for a major brand.

Prior to minting, Adidas stated that owners of ‘Into the Metaverse’ would gain access to the virtual land and early access to exclusive Adidas merchandise.

“Exclusive physical merchandise from Adidas Originals, gmoney, Bored Ape Yacht Club and PUNKS Comic, available for pickup in 2022 at no additional cost,” Adidas said on its website. “Get ready for the iconic adicolor Firebird tracksuit, a vivid hoodie like the one from PUNKS Comic # 2 and the classic orange beanie from gmoney.”

At the time of publication, Adidas’ ‘Into the Metaverse’ NFT had a minimum price of 0.8 ETH, or about $ 3,158; demand increased the NFT’s rating and also made ‘Into the Metaverse’ the leading NFT by sales volume on OpenSea.

At the time of publication, the last 24-hour sales volume for ‘Into the Metaverse’ was 9,124.88 ETH, or approximately $ 36 million.

Adidas could be the first of many sportswear brands to launch their NFTs through partnerships; the rival company Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) recently announced that it has acquired the RTFKT digital sneaker brand, which has its own line of NFTs called CloneX.