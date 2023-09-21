adidas Originals launches major campaign and new visual direction

translated by



adidas Originals has unveiled a new visual direction and global brand platform paying tribute to the many people, including athletes and cultural pioneers, who have embraced its logo since it was first introduced more than 50 years ago.

Adidas

Under the motto “We created the world original. You gave us thousands of backers”, Clover “returns with a new chapter, led by three films shot by three leading creatives.”

Each of them focuses on three “timeless characters” of the Three Stripes collection, i.e. the three flagship sneakers: Superstar, Gazelle and Samba.

With each film and each series of images focusing on a different silhouette, “the stories of the Shamrocks’ history are linked by the ways in which these iconic styles born in the game have been adopted, reinterpreted and absorbed by the culture. “

The Superstar segment is produced by director and founder of production studio Lovesong Daniel Wolfe (as well as acting as a mentor to other emerging directors of the series).

Wolfe’s film takes us through the history of the shoe “from court icon to cultural powerhouse, including a cameo from Run DMC who shook the world by wearing a shell toe.”

Gazelle is created by “self-taught moving image creator” Will Dohrn, who “tells the silhouette’s story through the lens of a young protagonist who moves through the ages – wearing archival Adidas clothing, faithful to the timeline – Get together like the pair of professional skaters Mike Arnold and Miles Silvas.

Finally, samba is brought to life by visual artist Justina Obasi, who “illustrates the legendary story of samba’s journey through time and space, beginning with the fluid footwork of young soccer players and moving on to multiple cultural scenes. It ends with those who have made the shoes their own.

Chadwick Tyler is behind the triptych of portraits that accompany each film, some of which feature “brand partners, collaborators and friends who have helped tell the Shamrock story around the world.”

These include Zinedine Zidane, Jenna Ortega, Pusha T, Anita, Hyeon Jung, David Beckham, Jennie and Stormzy.

