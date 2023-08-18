Adidas plans a new strategy to continue profiting from Kanye West’s Yeezy

After raising more than $565 million in stock remaining from a partnership with Kanye West, the famous German shoe brand has a new strategy in mind.

adidas announced the second phase of sale of the remaining stock of Yeezys in August – following successful sales of the sneaker in May – after the shoemaker ended its partnership with the rapper and designer in an effort to manage the remainder of 2022 Kanye West.

The sportswear giant’s August launch will include a range of products from last year, this time including digital platforms from select wholesale partners, as well as adidas’ website and mobile app, the company said on Friday.

In early May, Adidas sold four million shoes in total through online orders 565 million dollars (508 million euros), according to financial TimesExclusively through the company’s website and mobile application.

The company said on Monday that it expects an operating loss for the full year. $499 million (450 million euros), down from the previously estimated $772 million (700 million euros), thanks to the success of Yeezy’s first sale in May.

Products available for sale this August include some of the most popular designs, such as the Yeezy Boost 350 V2, 500 and 700, as well as the Yeezy Slide and Foam RNR.

adidas announced that it would also donate “significant amount” He said a portion of the proceeds would be given to selected organizations fighting anti-Semitism and racism, which could exceed 8.5 million euros ($9.3 million) to five charities in the US and China. people familiar with the matter told the Financial Times on Monday.

kanye west adidas yeezy

The German shoemaker ended its collaboration with Kanye West – now known as Ye – last October after Kanye made anti-Semitic and racist comments on social media. After expiration, $1.3 billion worth of Yeezy sneakers remained unsold, with the company saying it was “analyzing several scenarios for the potential use” of the remaining Yeezy merchandise.

“2023 will be a bumpy year with disappointing figures where maximizing our short-term financial results is not our goal,” said adidas CEO. bjorn gulden, in the company’s first quarter earnings announcement. He also stated that the loss of the Yeezy brand is “definitely hurting us” as sales in North America are down 20% as “this region is particularly affected by the Yeezy business disruption.”

Note published in Forbes US