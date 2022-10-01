Adidas Samba Tennis: Why are they in fashion and how to combine them in autumn 2022?

The raw tones of autumn are combined with one of the more classic tennis The style prescriber wears them with a fluid tailored suit, made up of a cut-out blazer. Thus, she creates contrast with a red bag and sunglasses.

with comfortable clothes

Autumn’s most comfortable garments match the trending tennis shoes. Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin Long skirts and tank tops are fall staples. Getty Images

Kendall Jenner wear tennis shoes with the most comfortable garments of the summer season. Whether with cotton shorts and a oversized shirt, or with a long skirt and a tank top. Both proposals inspire with a touch of nonchalance, without neglecting sophistication.

with overshirt

Kaia Gerber wears tennis with clothes with straight lines and oversize. Gotham

Is there anything more inspiring than a completely effortless look? Kaia Gerber He confirms no, and gives us the answer to wear the trend with straight pants, a tank top and a short denim overshirt.

With knee length skirts

Bella Hadid shows off the preppy style. Photo: Getty Images The Adidas Samba are Bella Hadid’s favorite sneakers. Photo: Getty Images

Undoubtedly, of all the models and prescribers of style, Bella Hadid, is the one who defends the most Adidas Samba. He has incorporated them with a preppy style characterized by its printed skirts of stripes and to the knee. Again, the socks are present and to add the final touch, the most viewed braid hairstyle of 2022.

90’s grunge style

Gwyneth Paltrow in pants and black tank top. Ron Galella/Getty Images Kate Moss in satin pants. Time Life Pictures/Getty Images Dakota Johnson in plaid pants and sneakers. Robert Kamau

Last but not least, the adidas samba shoes They show us that they are the perfect pair to survive in time. During the grunge origin, the carefree style dominated the looks of the supermodels. Each one adapted this current of style in her own way, from Gwyneth PaltrowKate Moss and, in more recent times, dakota johnson with pants with the mythical print of the Grungy.