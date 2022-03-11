Adidas Tennis: Melted Response CL, the new collaboration with Bad Bunny

It is a fact that the tennis they are elemental pieces in our wardrobe, always faithful and ready to save us from any stylistic doubt to be combined with absolutely everything, especially in those days when we seek to privilege the comfort about anything. And so, as each season has a favorite modelthose of normcore aesthetic They have prevailed over other designs for 2022, appealing to that fashion of the 2000s that opted for simple designs that felt close and not pretentious.

The nordic tennis resort to traditional lines, far from the rest of the trends. celebrities like Lily Collins, Katie Holmes, Danna Paola and Eva Longoria have worn them in recent months with their combinations of the street style. The fervor for this design that prevailed around 2010 seems to be back to stay. Now a recent collaboration from the Puerto Rican rapper, bad bunny with Adidas, aims to reinforce this trend. It’s about the ‘melted Responce CL‘, a design available in white and yellow.

Bad Bunny’s sneakers in his new collaboration with Adidas

Bad Bunny designed the Responce CL with Adidas. Courtesy Adidas.

The new design you collaborated on bad bunny with the sports brand falls within the tennis in trend by 2022. A 2000s silhouette with a leather upper and toe with silver accents, available in white, blue and gray; or yellow, black, gray and red. It has the rapper’s eye logo on the heel, a detail that echoes on the cover of his X100PRE album. Their thick sole makes them one of the most comfortable models that exist for walking.

Similar to those dad sneakerthe ‘Responce CL‘ are not the conventional tennissince its strokes are more subtle, while looking within the sports elements for details that highlight its retro nature and functional. They are equipped with technology adiWear and adiPRENE in the sole, in order to make them as comfortable as possible and have optimal cushioning.