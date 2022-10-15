Adidas x Gucci two-piece suits

If there is a consolidated couple in Hollywood comedies, that is, without a doubt, the one formed by Julia Roberts and George Clooney. Movies like ‘Ocean’s Eleven’, ‘Ocean’s Twelve’, ‘Confessions of a Dangerous Mind’ and ‘Money Monster’ support this. Both are two of the most important performers currently in American and international cinema, and in this 2022 reunite on the big screen in the fun romantic movie ‘Journey to Paradise’ directed by Ol Parker (‘Mamma Mia! Over and Over’), which is already in theaters. A story focused on everything that second chances can bring. Clooney and Roberts play David and Georgia, a divorced couple who agree on only one thing: their love for their daughter.

For the promotion of the film, lhe actors have attended the ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ show. Together they have arrived arm in arm, and we have not been able to resist staying totally Surrendered to the ‘lookazo’ that Julia has worn, a two-piece Adidas x Gucci from which we are still recovering. Undoubtedly, if there is someone who can afford to wear any type of suit and make it ten, it is Julia Roberts who has been conquering us since the 90s with the way of wearing this garment.

Julia Roberts and her Gucci x Adidas two-piece suit

On this occasion, the costume chosen by the actress is a stunning two-piece in beige with black accents. It belongs to the Adidas x Gucci collaboration. This design is a perfect combo between sophistication and fun made up of a jacket and pants, both elements with aligned black stripes that are typical of the Adidas brand. The interpreter has combined it with a white shirt and a black tie. Close the ‘look’ with high heels in black and aviator sunglasses. Time after this appearance, Julia herself has uploaded to her Instagram profile un funny video with the outfit imitating a flight attendantand the truth is that it does not do anything bad.

