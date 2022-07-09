Adil Rami does not fear Messi and Neymar

What’s next after this ad

In an interview with our colleagues from BFM Côte d’Azur, Adil Rami gave his opinion on the shock trio of Paris Saint-Germain. Since his return to Ligue 1 with ESTAC, the 36-year-old central defender has found some stars by pushing back the lawns of the French championship. In particular, Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. He was able to face them on several occasions when he played in La Liga, in Valencia from 2011 to 2014 and in Seville during the 2015/2016 and 2016/2017 seasons. But also in Ligue 1, when he played at OM (17/18 and 18/19)

The 2018 world champion has just extended his lease with Troyes and will therefore face the MNM in the championship one more year. He confides that he expresses no fear of facing them again: Neymar and Messi, I played them when they were at their peak. And when I was at my peak. It’s not now that we’re all 35 that I’m going to fear them (laugh). According to him, meeting this kind of players in a career is something exceptional: ” You play football to meet players like that. For me, it’s an honor to play against this type of players. “The former Lille player could not oppose them last season, injured in the return match against PSG (2-2).