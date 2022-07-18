Entertainment

Adil Rami is not afraid to face Messi, Neymar and Mbappé – Sport.fr

Photo of James James12 mins ago
0 15 1 minute read

In an interview with BFM Côte d’Azur, Adil Rami, who extended until June 2023 with Troyes, gave his opinion on the shock trio of Paris Saint-Germain composed of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé. If the world champion is eager to face the Parisian stars, he feels no fear.

Adil Rami is cash. The 2018 world champion, who extended his contract until June 2023 with ESTAC Troyes, gave an interview to BFM Cote dAzure where he talked about Parisian stars like Lionel Messi and Neymar. If the central defender says he enjoys playing against world-class players, he does not feel any particular pressure: “ Neymar and Messi, I played them when they were at their peak. And when I was at my peak. It’s not now that we’re all 35 that I’m going to fear them (laugh). You play football to meet players like that. For me, it’s an honor to play against this type of players. »

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James12 mins ago
0 15 1 minute read

Related Articles

Premiere of the second season of ‘Only Murders in the Building’

4 seconds ago

Thor 5: Taika Waititi outlines his conditions for returning to directing

47 seconds ago

Emilia Clarke Confirms Jon Snow Series

11 mins ago

Jennifer Lopez und Ben Affleck: Diese Stars Heirates in Las Vegas

14 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button