ADL head says Adidas CEO has apologized for comments made about Kanye West

Adidas Chief Executive Bjorn Gulden has apologized for recent comments that appeared to undermine an effort behind rapper Kanye West’s anti-Semitic statements last year, the head of the Anti-Defamation League said Thursday. Post On X.

ADL chief executive Jonathan Greenblatt said in that post that Gulden “apologized for his inaccurate statement Thursday morning and reiterated that Adidas is committed to fighting #antiracism and completely opposes the ugly hatred expressed by West.” Does, which goes by.

The post from Greenblatt’s account follows reports a day earlier that described a recent podcast interview in which Gulden said he didn’t believe West “meant what he said.” ” following West’s anti-Semitic comments, which soured Adidas’ nearly decade-long relationship with the rap megastar. Last year. The dissolution of the partnership left the sneaker-maker stuck with about $1.3 billion worth of Yeezy-brand shoes and other gear.

The podcast interview – with Nikolai Tangen, chief executive of Norges Bank Investment Management – ​​appeared online last week. In that interview Gulden told Tangen that West’s comments were not “good”. He then added that the end of the relationship, and the recall of Yeezy-branded products, was “very unfortunate because I don’t think he meant what he said and I don’t think he’s a bad person.” “It just came out that way.”

An ADL representative confirmed via email that a meeting took place between Gulden and Greenblatt. But the group declined to provide further information in response to questions about who initially reached out to initiate the talks or provide details about what was discussed.

Adidas



ADDY



,

When reached, he said it was “in contact with our partners at ADL.” The company also declined to provide further details.

Adidas said in a statement, “Our decision to end our partnership with Ye was absolutely the right one due to his unacceptable comments and behavior.” “Our stance has not changed: hate of any kind has no place in sport or society, and we are committed to fighting it.”

Adidas said in May that it would sell its remaining stock of Yeezy shoes and the money would go to charity. During Adidas’ quarterly earnings call last month, company executives said efforts to land Yeezy gear brought in about $437 million in revenue during that period.

Adidas shares fell 2.7% on Thursday.