“ADL offers half of what it perceives. With renewals you increase, you do not lower! On the States … “

“I have read a lot of nonsense about the requests for the renewal. Napoli have offered almost half of what they earn today and of course we are negotiating calmly. Everyone plays his game but the club must take a step forward.” Words that Vincenzo Pisacane, agent of Lorenzo Insigne, entrusts today’s edition of the newspaper ‘Il Roma’

So Pisacane explains in detail how things stand?

“I am too often hearing important journalists from national newspapers insinuate that Lorenzo has refused unmissable offers from Napoli. That he would like to obtain a signing bonus and that the president has gone beyond all limits on an economic level. I state that relations with Aurelio they are excellent and we talk to each other several times. It must be said, however, that the renewal contract proposed to my client was made almost 50% lower than what he earns today. I am the captain’s attorney and I have to protect him always”.

Renewals usually go up or am I wrong?

“Absolutely yes. Just look at the treatment given to those who signed a new contract before Insigne. It goes without saying that Lorenzo was blown away”.

A right reaction but that does not permanently close the door to the possible renewal …

“Of course. We are always in contact with De Laurentiis. There is mutual esteem with Aurelio but he knows well that the offer must be increased and not cut”.

So are you in negotiation?

“Yes. We are at the initial stage of the talks and it is normal for everyone to throw water at their own mill. Lorenzo is being passed off as someone who is asking for the world. And there is some stupid fan who calls him a mercenary. All allegations are born. from news contrary to reality. I don’t know how the figures come out not knowing the facts “.

How is Insigne doing?

“It is very quiet. We are in a stalemate where everyone does his part. Personally I have been doing this profession for sixteen years and I have never seen a contract with a decline in renewals”.

What do you expect?

“May the club take a step forward towards the player and a symbol of Naples”.

There is talk of his trip to America to bring Insigne to play in the States …

“They shoot news only to sell newspapers and get likes. I was in South America for my work reasons and not in America”

Maybe someone was impressed by a meeting between you, the footballer and the father with American entrepreneurs …

“I have already clarified this situation. Lorenzo Insigne was making an investment in a building together with another national team player on the 14th and 16th floors. This does not mean that one day away he cannot go to the United States, France, Spain. or in some other country “.

Certainly untrue news makes Insigne pass for someone who doesn’t care about the shirt he’s wearing …

“Right. Writing these things right now is detrimental to the player, the club and the fans. You need to find out before making certain statements.”

Do you see any openings on Insigne’s future?

“Everyone has to do their part. I don’t want this interview to undermine the relationship between me, the player and the club. It is right to clarify the fans who, reading fake news, take it out on Lorenzo. Insigne is playing a professional. he trains well. He plays as if he had another ten years of contract. To understand the love for his colors, it is enough to hear the thought of Koulibaly who said he had never seen so much effort in training from a footballer that he could go away in June”.

