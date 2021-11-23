ADL took action in the first person by choosing to have it operated in Naples. The patron had also consulted specialists in Switzerland

Naples football – Osimhen injury, the operation in Naples was decided by De Laurentiis after having also consulted alternatives in Switzerland. Today’s edition of the Gazzetta dello Sport tells how the Napoli president has personally followed the evolution of the situation of the striker who will have to stay a long time in the pits after the game clash in Inter-Napoli.

De Laurentiis

Osimhen injury, De Laurentiis’ move

“In the late morning the player got into a van made available by the club, accompanied by Dr. Raffaele Canonico, medical director of Napoli. In the presence of a head injury the possible stress of air pressurization was avoided. to operate Victor in Naples, after the president Aurelio De Laurentiis himself has also considered alternatives in Switzerland, just to be sure to have the most effective treatment possible for the precious forward. In the end, the choice fell on Professor Giampaolo Tartaro, maxillofacial specialist professor at Vanvitelli University: today he will intervene on the cheekbone and on the orbit of the boy’s left eye, in a private Neapolitan clinic “