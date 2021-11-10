“ADL wants to halve his salary. Lorenzo displaced”

On the figures at stake

“I have read a lot of nonsense about the requests for renewal. Napoli have offered almost half of what they earn today and of course we are treating them calmly. I am too often hearing journalists from national newspapers insinuate that Lorenzo has refused inalienable offers from Napoli. he would like to obtain a signing bonus and that the president has gone beyond all economic limits. I state that relations with Aurelio are excellent and that we speak to each other several times. It must be said, however, that the renewal contract proposed to my client is it was done down by almost 50%. Lorenzo was blown away “.

On the status of the negotiation

“We are at the initial stage of the talks and it is normal for everyone to throw water at their own mill. Lorenzo is being passed off as someone who is asking for the world. And there is some stupid fan who calls him a mercenary. All allegations born of news. contrary to reality. There is mutual esteem with Aurelio but he knows well that the proposal must be increased and not cut “.

On Insigne’s mood

“It is very quiet. We are in a stalemate where everyone does his part. Personally I have been in this profession for sixteen years and I have never seen a bearish contract in renewals. Insigne is playing a professional, he trains well. He plays as if he had. another ten years of contract. I expect the club to take a step forward towards the player and a symbol of Naples. “

On the United States hypothesis

“We shoot news only to sell newspapers and get likes. I was in South America for my business reasons and not in America. The meeting with American entrepreneurs? I have already clarified this situation. Lorenzo was making an investment in a building. it means that one day away he cannot go to the United States, France, Spain or some other country. “