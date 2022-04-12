Adler Seal, the former narco who worked with the CIA and was killed by Escobar – Crimes – Justice

The story of Adler Berriman Seal, known as Barry Seal, began as an aviator in the United States, his native country.

In 1965, when Seal was just 26 years old, he became the youngest pilot to fly a Boeing 707 for Trans World Airlines (TWA). It seemed like the story of a normal pilot, until he was contacted by the United States Intelligence Agency (CIA).

When he was very young, Seal had trained in the Civil Air Patrol. That was how he ended up in the hands of the CIA, who hired him to fly to Nicaragua and photograph Sandinista groups -of the Sandinista National Liberation Front in Nicaragua-.

With his new job as a pilot, Seal began to travel regularly to South America and took advantage of this to start his own operation to traffic marijuana to the United States, where the rise of the hippie movement and the protests against the Vietnam War ensured a fat market for him. .

That is how, at the end of the seventies, he got involved with the Ochoa brothers -Jorge Luis, Fabio and Juan David-, to move tons of cocaine to the United States. Some time later, the brothers, together with Pablo Escobar, founded the Medellín Cartel.

According to various US media reports, Barriman managed to collect a fortune of more than 50 million dollars at the time. However, the CIA and DEA began to notice certain irregularities and arrested him in Florida in 1983.

From that point on, Barry, as he was better known, became an informant. The DEA used him and installed cameras to get as much information as possible about his work with the Medellín Cartel, which was quickly becoming one of the most dangerous in the world.

It was through these cameras that, when the capos fled to Nicaragua due to the persecution in Colombia after the death of Rodrigo Lara Bonilla, they managed to capture images of Pablo Escobar and Gonzalo Rodríguez Gacha filling small planes with drugs with the help of the Nicaraguan military.

Although the operation was supposedly secret, the images were soon leaked to the press and Seal’s identity as an undercover government agent was revealed.

Adler Berriman Seal, better known as “Barry Seal” was an American pilot, first Central Intelligence Agency mercenary, drug trafficker, and Drug Enforcement Administration informant. pic.twitter.com/mqy9n3TptE — Daniel Martinez Ruiz (@BecasInter) May 2, 2020

The relationship between the Ochoas and Seal was close, “he was treated like another member of the family. Jorge shared a good time with him, he considered him an older brother, ”said Fernando Arenas, who worked with Seal, to an American television medium at the time.

Despite the good relations that were established at the time between the American and the Colombians, The Medellin Cartel did not delay in offering one thousand dollars -almost four million pesos- to whoever kidnapped him and handed it over in Colombia or $500 dollars -almost two million pesos- to whoever killed him.

By 1985, about a year after the bounties were posted for his death, Jorge Ochoa was captured in Madrid, Spain, and the United States demanded the Colombian kingpin’s extradition, in large part because of the information Seal shared.

Due to this situation and possibly because of the fear that he would continue to speak out and that Ochoa’s extradition would go further, the Cartel took advantage of the parole that Seal had acquired and sent three hit men to the United States: Miguel Vélez, Luis Quintero Cruz and Bernardo Vásquez.

On February 19, 1986, Seal was killed at the hands of the three envoyswho shot him six times while he was driving his Cadillac car in Louisiana, United States.

1/2 1986: The Madellín Cartel (or CIA) sends assassins to kill drug smuggler Barry Seal. “I saw him get killed from the window of the Belmont hotel coffee shop. There were two, but I only steering one shoot, ’cause Barry saw it coming and just put his head down on the column.” pic.twitter.com/rvI42SjA2f — Twisted History (@twistedhistory) October 6, 2020

Velez, Cruz and Vasquez were arrested and sentenced to life in prison for Seal’s murder.

The life of the pilot ended up becoming the inspiration for a movie called ‘American Made’, starring Tom Cruise, which tells his unusual story.

