“Administered within 5 days of symptoms, not during pregnancy”

Covid, here are the indications of theEma (the European Medicines Agency) on the Pfizer pill and the OK to the States to use the drug: it must be administered as soon as possible after diagnosis and within 5 days from the onset of symptoms; therapy lasts 5 days and is not recommended in pregnancy; the breastfeeding person will have to stop feeding the baby during the treatment.

Ema: States can use the Pfizer pill

Pfizer’s Paxlovid drug can be used against Covid in countries that deem it appropriate. This is the opinion of the EMA, reads a note from the Agency, “issued to support the national authorities who could decide on a possible early use of the drug” before EU authorization. Paxlovid treatment is reserved for adults with Covid-19 who do not require supplemental oxygen and who are at increased risk of progression to severe disease. Paxlovid should be administered as soon as possible after diagnosis and within 5 days of onset of symptoms.

The use of Paxlovid (Pfizer pill)

Therefore, these are the indications issued by the European Medicines Agency Ema on the use of Paxlovid* (PF- 07321332 and ritonavir), Pfizer’s antiviral pill against Covid-19. The opinion was drawn up by the CHMP Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use and communicated today by the EU regulatory body.

In fact, the medicine, although not yet authorized in the Union, can be used to treat adults with Covid who do not require supplemental oxygen and who are at greater risk of progression to a serious disease.

The two active ingredients of the medicine, PF-07321332 and ritonavir, available in separate tablets, must be taken together 2 times a day for 5 days, explains the EMA which has prepared the ‘guide’ to support those national authorities who decide on a use of the medicine before its marketing authorization, for example in emergency settings, in light of the increase in infection rates and deaths due to Covid across the EU.