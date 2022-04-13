Administration of the fourth dose to the elderly has begun

In many Italian regions, the administration of the fourth dose of the coronavirus vaccine to people over 80 has begun. 468 people have been vaccinated since Monday. Reservations were opened a few days ago, after the publication of a note from the Ministry of Health, the Italian Medicines Agency (AIFA) and the Higher Institute of Health (ISS) which authorized the administration of an mRNA vaccine (of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) to people over 80 and to guests of residential homes for the elderly. The ministry does not call it “fourth dose”, but “second booster”, ie the second booster dose after completing the vaccination cycle with two doses.

The fourth dose is recommended “with a view to further consolidating the protection conferred by vaccines and in compliance with the principle of maximum precaution”. It is given no earlier than 120 days after the third dose, and people who have become infected after the third dose are currently excluded.

So far in Italy almost 4 million people over 80 have received the third dose out of a total of almost 4.4 million vaccinated, while 145 thousand elderly people have not yet joined the vaccination campaign.

One of the first analyzes of the fourth dose was carried out between the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022 among healthcare workers at a hospital in Israel who were receiving a further dose. Vaccination had proved inadequate in stopping infections due to the omicron variant, much more contagious than previous variants, but it had nevertheless helped to provide high protection against severe forms of COVID-19.

The authorization of the fourth dose to an entire age group, the most at risk, came almost a month after the start of administration to immunosuppressed people and with other problems with the so-called fragile immune system. Immunosuppressed people, such as the elderly, can also receive the vaccine again as long as a minimum interval of 120 days has passed since the first booster. So far, 70,598 doses have been administered to immunosuppressed people in an audience of 791,376 people.

During a press conference organized by the Ministry of Health, the president of the Higher Health Council, Franco Locatelli, explained that the fourth dose is very important for strengthening the immunological response, especially for immunocompromised people. “Today, for this segment of the population, we are at widely improved rates of administration,” said Locatelli. “We have to give them maximum protection. Finally, we add a recommendation for the over 80s, guests of healthcare residences and all those between 60 and 79 who have connotations of frailty due to concomitant pathology ».

Earlier this year, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) had raised concerns about the need to proceed with a fourth dose of the vaccine for all people. As on other occasions during the pandemic, the EMA had invited European governments to await new studies and analyzes that would provide some scientific evidence on the usefulness of a further recall.

According to the studies done so far, it seems that the effects of the third dose tend to diminish significantly with the passage of time, at least as regards the ability to prevent infection. For this reason administering a fourth dose might be more of a theme whenwhich of self.

Many companies are working to develop vaccines suitable for the new variants that have emerged in recent months. Before being used, they will have to undergo the evaluation process of EMA, the European Medicines Agency.

The director general of AIFA, Nicola Magrini, said that the goal is to be able to develop a “pan-coronavirus” vaccine, that is, against all coronaviruses. Regarding the possible extension of vaccination to other age groups, Magrini explained that the autumn vaccination campaign should concern people over 50 or 60 years old, therefore not the whole population, even if a final decision will only be taken in the next few years. months and probably in agreement with the other European countries.