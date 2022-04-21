Admirable! Carolina Cruz presented a new product that will benefit her foundation

COLOMBIA — After going through a tough health process with her youngest son, Caroline Cruz He decided to carry out a project that would allow him to help many families who were in the same situation. This is how her foundation “Salvador de Sueños” was born, inspired by the love that the Colombian feels for her two children. One more task that places her as a great person.

What at first seemed like a dream, today is already a reality. The Valle del Cauca woman has been able to improve the quality of life of many children who suffer from an early childhood illness. And it is that, knowing fear and uncertainty closely, the artist seeks to lend a helping hand to those families who fight for the well-being of a little one.

As part of what has been one of the most important projects of his life, Caroline Cruz presented a children’s book that will be part of his foundation. With which he seeks to convey a great message to all those people who want to acquire it. In addition, it was learned that with the purchase of this product they would be helping one of those children who seeks to change their history.

Carolina Cruz presented her first children’s book

“A children’s book. A book that is about inclusion, as my children have taught me to see others from the eyes of empathy”, explained the presenter through the stories of Instagram. He also revealed that this issue includes interesting games to stimulate the creativity of the little ones. Quite an interesting proposal.

About this release Caroline Cruz He wanted to offer more details. “It is a story, which also brings games in the back, where we are going to learn the story of two brothers who love each other with their hearts and souls, and who learn to get ahead in the face of any adversity,” said the artist. . “By selling this book we are also going to help many children of the foundation,” she added.