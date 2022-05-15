Admire Belinda’s statuesque body on the beach in these photos

Belinda gathered all the sensuality of the world in some photos that he posted on his Instagram account. There she is seen on the seashore, in different poses that allow us to see and contemplate her sculptural body, an admirable figure, with precise and superb reliefs, immaculate skin, and a look that concentrates all the dream that nests in the universe. .

Belinda She is an artist who has tried herself in different ways and has conquered the most diverse Latino audiences and also those who are not Spanish-speakers. In her role as a singer, she performed “hymns” such as “Bella treason”, “Luz singravida” and “La Niña de la Escuela”, while she worked in Mexican productions such as “Cómplices al rescue” and “Amigos por siempre”. These times, he is part of the cast of the new Netflix fiction, “Welcome to Eden”.

But beyond his various projects, he took some time to deploy all his sensuality and imitating some Argentine models, who also these days wanted to record their sensuality in the networks, Belinda showed all its freshness and beauty in these images

Look at all the sensuality of Belinda

Belinda She wore a light blue Moschino swimsuit and a long-sleeved neoprene top in the same color. The publication approached one million likes and had more than two thousand comments. “That body is from Eden”, “There is no woman to compare your beauty with” and “I hope to see you in paradise”, were some of them.