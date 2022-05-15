Entertainment

Admire Belinda’s statuesque body on the beach in these photos

Belinda gathered all the sensuality of the world in some photos that he posted on his Instagram account. There she is seen on the seashore, in different poses that allow us to see and contemplate her sculptural body, an admirable figure, with precise and superb reliefs, immaculate skin, and a look that concentrates all the dream that nests in the universe. .

Belinda She is an artist who has tried herself in different ways and has conquered the most diverse Latino audiences and also those who are not Spanish-speakers. In her role as a singer, she performed “hymns” such as “Bella treason”, “Luz singravida” and “La Niña de la Escuela”, while she worked in Mexican productions such as “Cómplices al rescue” and “Amigos por siempre”. These times, he is part of the cast of the new Netflix fiction, “Welcome to Eden”.

