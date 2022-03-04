Admiring Volodymyr Zelensky is one thing, but shameless lust trivializes the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

ads

Amidst all the horrors and destruction we are seeing in Ukraine, the last few weeks have made one thing very clear: war and social media do not mix. With the flood of fake viral content on TikTok, users flooded Instagram with memes calling Vladimir Putin “Vladdy Daddy” and self-proclaimed “empaths” in the West saying how “tough” war is for them, I’m almost starting to feel nostalgic for Gal Gadot and her rich friends’ version of “Imagine” in the midst of the pandemic.

I thought we had finally hit rock bottom when last week, days after the invasion, actress AnnaLynne McCord published a spoken word poem in which she fantasized about how things might be different if she were Putin’s mother. But the thing about social media is that people seem to have this uncanny ability to sink even deeper, which brings us to the current state of things: people are posting “thirsty tweets” and sexualized TikToks about the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky.

This parasocial obsession with the leader seemed to stem from a viral tweet posted in late February, which read: “BREAKING: Every woman in your life is now at least a little in love with Volodymyr Zelensky and there is absolutely nothing you can do about it.” Since then, everything has gone downhill.

Among the ever-increasing number of TikToks with Zelensky-related tags, which have amassed over 500 million views and counting, you’ve got everything from people raving about how “hot” he is compared to “toxicly masculine”, even calling the president “Daddy” as Ginuwine’s sultry ’90s R&B hit “Pony” played in the background. One particularly viral clip, which has racked up more than 2 million views on the app, shows a compilation of images of the president and is captioned: “The fact that he’s standing with his people. VERY HOT.”

Of course, the production of “fan cams” is nothing new. Now a genre unto itself, fancams are video tributes to the person the user is a fan of, with the video usually consisting of a compilation of close-up shots and stills of the person the user finds attractive. However, it’s something usually reserved for Korean pop idols, as opposed to world leaders at the center of Europe’s biggest war since 1945.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian officials said an assassination attempt on Zelensky had been foiled. He told EU leaders on February 25, just before sanctions were issued against Russia after the invasion, that “this may be the last time you see me alive.” The UN estimates that more than 200 civilians in Ukraine have been killed and more than 500 injured, and that doesn’t even take into account the millions of people who have been recruited, displaced or spend the night huddled in subway tunnels and bomb shelters. to avoid incoming air strikes.

Turning this international crisis into a playful trend trivializes the suffering of Zelensky and his citizens. It’s a show of privilege that makes it clear that you’re not taking his situation seriously. Fetishizing Zelensky is not a display of your admiration for him, it is using tunnel vision to selectively view the situation in Ukraine in the way that is most acceptable to you.

As reported by the New York PostReferring to Zelensky as “the top man with the smokey macho head,” fans on social media are even “charming” Marvel Cinematic Universe star Jeremy Renner as Zelensky in a movie about the events in Ukraine. .

The fact that social media users are already giving the war the Hollywood treatment is not only depressing in itself, but also suggests that they see Zelensky not as a multifaceted person, but as a two-dimensional fictional character who exists only. for his consumption and entertainment. He is disrespectful, infantilizing, and also symptomatic of a larger problem.

On the one hand, we are witnessing the tragedies of this war more intimately than any other war before, with countless TikToks and tweets showing the brutal daily reality faced by Ukrainian citizens. But on the other hand, we are not living this reality in the same way as the Ukrainians. Instead, we are experiencing it all through a screen. With research showing that the constant consumption of distressing images online makes us desensitized to tragedy, it’s no surprise that people are starting to blur the line between how to deal with fictional and real-world disaster.

It’s the same issue that occurred when US-based Gabby Petito disappeared in September 2021, and the very real tragedy surrounding her violent murder and abusive relationship became a social media circus that detectives from TikTok was gleefully compared to a Netflix documentary. With that in mind, it’s no surprise that people are painting Zelensky as Marvel’s next great hero, but in doing so, they’re also flattening him and failing to view the Ukraine tragedy with the nuance and respect it deserves.

Of all the energy invested in coveting Zelensky, not a single ounce does anything to help the people of Ukraine. By fetishizing it, people can say that they are getting involved in the escalation of the war without considering it at all. When people post their useless infographics or their performative and slactivist tweets, they at least pretend to care. Zelensky’s thirsty don’t even have that to fall back on.

The people of Ukraine deserve better.

If you don’t have anything productive to say, please log out.

ads