Adnkronos chooses Evolution ADV and Parcle Group as dealerships

Adnkronos relies on Evolution ADV and Parcle Group to manage the collection of adnkronos.com, the first among the news agency sites for the number of readers with almost 11 million in October (according to data processed by ComScore, with an increase in 19% compared to the previous month).

The Adnkronos portal, which has undergone a major overhaul, is completely mobile first and increasingly projected to provide direct information to users, as confirmed by some editorial choices and, among these, a stronger push towards the use of videonews. Precisely for this digital oriented vocation, Adnkronos has chosen two leaders from 2022, in two different sectors, united by the fact that they too are digital publishers.

Evolution ADV will handle the marketing of the display spaces and the infinite scroll, which will allow you to load, asynchronously and without page reload, content within the site.

Parcle Group will handle the distribution and monetization of the video content produced by the Adnkronos group thanks to a technologically advanced player.

Both partners are perfectly integrated with Adnkronos’ vision of digital support, fully sharing its data driven approach, also and above all for their technological knowledge and their choice takes place in a phase of further renewal for the Group. Within the next quarter, Adnkronos will inaugurate new channels of great interest to the public and will launch a new platform to enrich its information offer.

“In choosing the dealers, we moved according to two criteria – he explains Pietro Giovanni Zoroddu general manager of the Adnkronos Group – that is the need to focus on technological innovation and on the ever greater centrality of digital video content. The programmatic – continues Zoroddu – imposes high-profile technical skills in terms of milliseconds, as well as guaranteeing the evolution of content indexing in HTML and AMP in the presence of digital adv. On all these fronts Evolution ADV is the ideal partner for us, which also allows us to take full advantage of the Content Revolution solution to promote our editorial content. In parallel – adds Zoroddu – the partnership with Parcle Group will make it possible to make the most of Sony equipment, the latest ultra-modern infrastructure supplied to the Adnkronos Group for the management of video content. With this choice Adnkronos will be completely independent in managing the distribution of video productions and streaming ”.

“The choice of Adnkronos confirms the path we have taken in the last three years during which we have invested heavily in innovation and quality, coming to collaborate with the main publishers on the Italian market. We are very motivated by the new challenge, we will continue to work to further consolidate our leadership in the development of products and technological solutions for digital publishers “. – he claims Marco Lenoci general manager of Evolution ADV.

“The management of video news and branded content is increasingly requested by the digital adv market – he comments Andrea Minoia chief technologicy officer of Parcle – and through the integration of our player with the Adnkronos editorial infrastructure we are sure to be able to intercept the adv offer and satisfy any planning “.