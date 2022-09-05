Adobe at the Paris Opera: at the heart of the “creative renaissance”

Antinomic and complementary arts

In 1985, the magazine Photographs underlined the antinomy between dance and photography. One was, according to him,the art of movement that develops in space and time, vanishing as soon as it is created” while the second seized “a moment outside duration to inscribe it on a support.Almost forty years later, the two arts seem intrinsically linked. Dance, in all its incarnations, takes on even more meaning associated with photography, until it becomes “a kind of moving portrait according to dance critic Laurence Louppe.

No doubt the advent of the digital tool has played a crucial role in the recent development of the relationship that links the two creative fields. The software publisher in the field of creation and customer experience Adobe understood this and imagined an unprecedented collaboration with the Opéra national de Paris. With the #LaDanseEnPhoto contest that launches this annual partnership, Adobe wishes to make “artistic creation, whether virtual or physical, accessible to as many people as possible.»

Parallel worlds and new content

For Simon Morris, Vice President of Marketing EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa) and APAC (Asia-Pacific) of Adobe, the association has imposed itself.

Adobe has been increasing collaborations with professionals in the creative industries for several years. Profiles vary, from the French musician and designer Woodkid to campaigns inspired by the painters Edvard Munch or Keith Haring, passing by the iconoclast David Bowie… Partnerships are also multiplying: the Sundance Film Festival, the Sydney Opera House, the OFFF Barcelona festival. What were the outcomes and lessons learned from these collaborations?

At Adobe, we live for creativity and are committed to supporting the creative community and artists around the world. Each of the initiatives you mention were born from our primary objectives: to inspire, create, and share.

Creativity knows no bounds, and it is with passion that we strive to provide the next generation of creatives with the support they need to maintain their excellence.

Our campaigns make sure they don’t miss out on lost but timeless talents, such as Keith Haring and David Bowie. We want to highlight their contribution to the community, but also ensure that the next generation can experience their creativity for themselves. For example, we open the doors to Bowie’s universe for them by literally opening the door to his artist’s dressing room and providing them with a multitude of digital tools that they can use, each inspired by Bowie’s work. .

As for events like OFFF Barcelona or Sundance, we don’t just take part in them: they are also major appointments in our calendar. Each edition is an opportunity to bring together creatives from various categories, to listen to the ideas they offer or their fascinating stories. We love this!

That’s why we’re hosting our own annual conference, Adobe MAX. free access and for all.

How was the collaboration with the Opéra national de Paris initiated?

This partnership was built around a common vision: to make artistic creation, whether virtual or physical, accessible to as many people as possible. Adobe is committed to serving “Creativity for all” and the Paris Opera is striving to do the same, especially with young people. Bringing our two organizations together seemed obvious and natural to us. We particularly enjoy working with them with a view to sharing and celebrating all forms of artistic expression, whether it be dance, photography, video or illustration.

This collaboration has made Adobe France a “Digital Creation Partner”: we support the financing and development of the Paris Opera’s streaming platform, “L’Opéra chez Soi”. The public, whether amateur, passionate, or wishing to discover the world of ballet and the Opéra national de Paris, will be able to have access in France and around the world to numerous recordings of shows (live or in catalog) and exclusive and unpublished content.

This initiative highlights how technology can bring creativity within reach of a growing number of people, especially younger generations who will be able to watch and share the videos through their own networks.

Dance has played a historic role in the development of techniques like photography and film. How would you like to see this collaboration fit into the continuity of this relationship?

Dance and photography are two distinct disciplines, but it is true that they are intimately intertwined in art, since photography captures both movement and moment. Just as there are different styles of dancing, there are many ways to photograph – and this is precisely where these two arts meet. Each dancer, each photographer is unique.

Our mission is to support these artists in their daily creative process and to provide them with solutions (such as Lightroom and Photoshop) that will help them develop their own talents and skills, and thus refine their own signature.

The photographer’s mission is to capture the dancer’s movement, and the dancer’s to be able to share and convey emotion through their movements. It’s a relationship based on trust – one must make the emotion visible, the other freeze it for eternity. It’s a delicate balance that Little Shao, our photographer ambassador for this collaboration, masters perfectly. Both professional dancer and photographer, his work in the field of urban dance is particularly appreciated. The dancers of the Opéra national de Paris, but also Beyoncé, Madonna or Justin Timberlake passed in front of his lens.

To support amateur and professional photographers and ensure the sustainability of this special relationship between dance and photography, we launched the #ladanseenphoto contest at the beginning of July, inviting photographers to share their best photos. Selected photographers will have the opportunity to spend an exclusive moment with Little Shao and the four dancers of the Ballet de l’Opéra, in the spaces of the Palais Garnier, to deepen their techniques of shooting in motion. The winners will continue the adventure with a Lightroom workshop at the Opéra Bastille to retouch their photos and benefit from advice from Adobe experts.

The works of the winners will be to discover on the Adobe Instagram page.

The collaboration intimately combines photography and dance. Is Adobe aiming for a form of abolition of the borders between the fields of creative expression of various natures?

As we have just explained, even if the origins or the nature of these two arts differ, they are complementary in their practice. Adobe and the Opéra national de Paris have made a common vision for this collaboration: to make artistic creation, virtual or physical, accessible to all. Our solutions promote connections and make collaboration easy. These two worlds evolve in parallel, but not necessarily separately.

Each generation brings its share of changes, and the same goes for artistic practice, as the Paris Opera proves. Talking to new generations of artists is important to us, because it is essential to share and ensure the transmission of the heritage left by previous generations.

Our solutions, too, evolve according to the needs and expectations of the international creative community. We believe that everyone should have the opportunity to express themselves, share their vision of the world and be free to create without knowing any limits.

This is a fundamental notion shared by the Opéra national de Paris. The practice of dance evolves over time, and it is all the more important to ensure that its rich heritage is transmitted.

The last two years have highlighted the crucial importance of creativity in our private and professional lives. How does Adobe encourage and support the creative awakening and development of future generations?

Simon Morris:

Everyone has a story to tell, and the right to express themselves and tell that story in any creative way they choose. The more perspectives there are, the more vibrant the world becomes! This is why we are committed to making this “Creativity for All” possible, to empower users anywhere in the world. Our tools provide the inspiration and support needed to shape this story and share it with the rest of the world.

The past year has proven to us that in uncertain times people turn to creative expression to learn, deal with setbacks, and make their mark. Adobe and its solutions are at the center of this creative renaissance, empowering millions of new users of all backgrounds, encouraging them to tell their stories. The world needs to hear different voices sharing their experience, in order to see and understand as many perspectives and cultures as possible.

One of those voices is that of the next generation of creators, whose worldview is also very different from that possessed by, say, our “established artists.” Young people today are very connected and need creative solutions that are flexible, simple and collaborative – both personally and professionally. This is precisely what we offer them, with our many updates and new applications.

For example, Adobe Express supports creators in the development of social media content, such as our ever-evolving iconic Photoshop and Lightroom apps to help their users realize their full potential. Not to mention Substance 3D, which envisions the future of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) and offers an ideal creative space to develop 3D technique and immersive experiences. We are convinced that these techniques are those of the future – a certainty reinforced by the emergence of the metaverse and Web 3.0.

