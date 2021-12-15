Adobe Creative Cloud Express is born, the solution (also free) for those who want to create but do not know how to use “pro” programs

New media, especially social media, allow many more people to operate as real “creators” (or rather “creatives” in Italian). But professional graphic creation tools are too complicated for the vast majority of these users. And if it is Adobe who says it, which in fact is almost a monopolist in the sector, it is to be believed.

For this reason, Adobe today presented a new solution: it’s called Creative Cloud Express and is a set of tools largely already existing in a slightly less advanced version, intended for those who are not an ace in graphics applications and those who are not looking for extreme customization, but need to create images and graphic elaborations (but also videos) with impact and easily shared on social networks.

What do you do with Creative Cloud Express?

The purpose of the Adobe minisuite “for everyone” is to create for example graphics for posts and stories of appeal, going beyond what native social media tools can do in terms of graphic composition. Or just create a flyer, a inv ito to turn to friends, a logo for an activity, a poster, a banner. All being able to be based on un endless number of ready-made templates but all customizable, 20 thousand Adobe fonts and 175 million royalty free images ready in the Adobe Stock library.

And above all with a series of advanced functions (such as automatic contour masks based on artificial intelligence) that allow to obtain excellent results even for true newbies of graphics. And then mount video (obviously without excessive complexity); convert graphic and video formats, so as to make them lighter or compatible with later use; create graphically appealing web pages.

But is it a “program” or a site?

The Creative Cloud Express is largely the refinement and rebranding of Adobe Spark, a web app that was born a few years ago to create simple graphic posts and has gradually evolved into a very easy tool to use for graphic processing (text plus photos plus icons and graphics) pleasant and modern. Just like Spark, the main use, at least from a PC, is through the web browser.

But the application also exists for smartphones and tablets, both iOS and Android; and also on the Windows Store for native use on Windows PCs. But in addition to the main application, the mini-suite (in the premium version) also includes access to some pre-existing apps, such as Premiere Rush (a kind of hyper-light and hyper-easy version of the famous Adobe video editing program, Premiere Pro) e Photoshop Express (the photo editing app), both with premium features turned on. And then to the variations of Spark, also already present in the mobile stores, intended for video and web creations, in fact Spark Video And Spark Page.

But is Creative Cloud Express free or paid?

Both: the free version, which simply requires registration, is obviously limited in functionality and especially in access to creative resources, such as photo libraries, templates and fonts, but it can be a good start for creations without the need for too much customization or simply to “get a taste” and try if the solution is right for you.

Then there is the paid plan, by subscription as already happens with the traditional Creative Cloud: in this case the library of graphic and semi-finished resources becomes complete, the most advanced functions, the cloud space to save your projects and share them with others. users go up from 2 to 100 GB the “Italian” price is 12.99 euros per month (which become 121, 99 for the annual subscription), an overall sustainable cost for those who usually create as a hobby or for work. A little above, however, the 9.99 dollars that are requested in the USA (to which the taxes must be added).

And who is already a Creative Cloud subscriber?

Well, obviously, those who already bear the much heavier costs of a full Creative Cloud subscription also have access to the Express version functions. In fact, even creative professionals can find the super-fast and guided tools of the Express version convenient in many situations for “jobs” that require immediate composition and moderate customization. Or simply to start a job to be finished in the graphic applications of the Creative Suite.

Free for schools. But not in Italy at the moment (at least so it seems)

The announcement of the Creative Cloud Express was in unison internationally and immediate product availability. And we were very pleased to see, in the announcement, that the Premium version product (the paid version, so to speak) is, in Adobe’s understanding, available to schools and students free of charge. Those who have tried their hand at implementing integrated digital teaching strategies know how difficult it is to find tools to make available to the creativity of children that are both easy to use and truly integrated and complete; and obviously do not burden the pockets of families. Adobe’s Creative Cloud Express has all the prerequisites to become the premier solution for school graphics; even if – we confess – we have not been able to understand how an Italian student (or an Italian school) can join Adobe’s “educational” program.

The solution at the moment, at least as far as we can understand, seems open exclusively to US schools, to UK ones, to Australian ones and also to Japanese ones, but not to Italian ones (despite the relative portion of the site is already located in Italian). However, we asked Adobe if it is true that Italian schools are currently excluded from this program and, if our intuition is correct, we asked when the possibility will also be extended to students from our country. The article will be updated as soon as we get some insight into this.