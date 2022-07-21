Adolescent dies at Cienfuegos Pediatric Hospital who was admitted with “unspecific febrile syndrome”

The board of directors of the Paquito González Cueto Pediatric Hospital, in Cienfuegos, reported on Wednesday the death of a 16-year-old adolescent.

The young Claudio Moisés Vera Gallart arrived at the medical institution on July 14 at 8:35 pm, with a “diagnostic impression of nonspecific febrile syndrome,” according to the information note, published on Facebook.

Communiqué from the Pediatric Hospital “Paquito González Cueto”

The patient showed “an almost favorable evolution” until Tuesday, when he began to present signs and symptoms that compromised his health status hemodynamically.

For this reason, he was transferred to the intensive care unit, where he died this Wednesday at 5:40 pm.

The hospital specifies that the minor underwent an IgM test to detect dengue, a test popularly known as monoserum, and the result was low fluorescence.

“At the request of the patient’s family, no autopsy is performed, which makes it impossible to determine the precise cause of death. From a clinical point of view, the cause of death is defined as septic shock in a proven source of infection” says the note.

The board of directors of the hospital regretted the event and offered its condolences to the family of the deceased.

“For the Cuban health system, care for infants and adolescents is a priority,” the text said.

Last week specialists from Paquito González Cueto Pediatric Hospital reported a considerable increase in “nonspecific febrile syndromes” which forced a redesign of the patient care strategy.

Until Saturday, six children remained hospitalized in the intensive care unit, four of them with symptoms that pointed to dengue.

This happened amid a high incidence of the vector that transmits the disease in the province, according to a report from the official channel pearlvision.

In those days, 200 people arrived at the emergency room each day, so it was decided to allocate two rooms for patients with dengue warning signs.

Dr. Ariel Uriarte, head of intensive care, assured that the hospital has enough medicines to attend to this volume of cases.

The specialist referred to the treatment given to the little girl Paola Patricia Rodríguez, seven years old, who died on Wednesday, July 13, after several days admitted with hemorrhagic dengue.

“He was treated with all these things, he was given platelets, he was given plasma, he was given erythrocyte concentrates, without any difficulty,” he explained.

Uriarte said that in an attempt to save her life, the minor was also given other lesser-known medications such as activated factor seven and proton wine.