Adolfo Ríos and the decision to reach America after the possible veto against Querétaro

Adolfo Ríos and the decision to return to America as president

March 07, 2022 7:05 p.m.

The former goalkeeper America, Adolf Riversis remembered in El Nido thanks to his spectacular saves, as well as being the mentor of William Ochoa, reference goalkeeper of the azulcrema club. Currently, he is the sports director of the Queretaro.

The Roosters team would be one step away from its disaffiliation, this due to the incidents that occurred in the stadium The corrector. If the team disappears, Adolf Rivers he would have to look for a new job and in El Nido they could give him that opportunity.

Having experience in other teams, as well as in the Queretarocould be a strong candidate to replace Santiago Baths, although the same Adolf Rivers he understands that as long as there is a president, he cannot run for office.

Would Adolfo Ríos leave the sports leadership?

The former goalkeeper, after what happened with Queretaro and Atlas in La Corregidora, has been at the forefront of the situation of the Queretaro campus and seeks help channels for both the victims of the attack, as well as the best solution in the face of the possible disaffiliation of the MX League.

