Adolfo Ríos breaks the silence about what happened in Querétaro after being vetoed for 5 years

Adolfo Rios and Mikel Arriola

March 10, 2022 4:05 p.m.

The tragedy that happened in Querétaro is undoubtedly something that should never happen again in a soccer stadium. The ineffectiveness of the security protocols and the lack of professionalism of the corresponding authorities caused one of the blackest events that has been seen in national football.

After the sad event, the president of Liga MX, Mikel Arriola, declared that he will take measures to match the situation. Given the demands of the media and the fans, the sanctions that were finally carried out were to veto the stadium for the rest of the tournament, force the sale of the club within a period of no more than one year and veto the club for 5 years. the queretaro directive.

Adolfo Ríos puts his firm position after the Querétaro event

The former goalkeeper of the eagles of America is one of those sanctioned by the league board. Despite having part of the fans and journalists defending him, who indicate that his role has nothing to do with the logistics of stadium security, Arriola’s decision was clear: a 5-year veto.

The former director declared himself sad about the situation that was experienced in La Corregidora and invited all of us who love football not to unite in concrete actions that help us to have greater security within the stadiums. Ríos did not rule on his sanction and vetoed it for 5 years, making it clear that he would carry out said sanction.

