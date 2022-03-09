Adolfo Ríos, manager of Querétaro, jumped out of his box to help the fans

The moment in which Adolfo Ríos jumps from his box to try to avoid what would end in tragedy. | Photo: video capture Twitter via @eltiomaumx

Adolf Rios, general sports director of the Querétaro Fútbol Club, tried to intervene in the fight between fans of Gallos Blancos and Atlas that occurred on March 5 during the match corresponding to day 9 of the Liga MX that officially left a balance of 26 people injuredtwo of them reported as serious.

In a video that was broadcast on social networks, you can see the moment in which the former soccer player got off one of the boxes, jumping the railing, to enter the stands and walk towards the playing field of the La Corregidora stadium.

In the images you can see how the fans, all from Querétaro FC, applaud him after performing the act, but you can also hear that a person yells at him: “no, don’t come down, man! No, wey!”, and she pulls on his sweatshirt to try to persuade him. However, Adolfo Ríos continues his journey and again jumps over a railing, helped by another fan, to reach the entrance to one of the tunnels. At the end of the recording, you can see how the manager walks towards the field.

In an interview with Fox Sports, Ríos commented that like him, his son also came to the center of the stadium field to help people who had been beaten: “When I went down, my son came down behind me, we both got at risk because a lot of the people they were hitting looked like they weren’t in their right minds.”

“This situation causes concern, I put my life and my son’s life at risk, but because of the people who were there. Then don’t tell me that I’m not interested in the people who were there because I put my life at risk”, assured Adolfo.

Regarding the progress of the case, the ESPN portal reported that the Attorney General of the State of Querétaro has already turned 15 arrest warrants against people who are identified and who were part of the brawl at La Corregidora Stadium.

The sports media pointed out that a source from the FGE of Querétaro informed them that they have the names and addresses of the possible perpetrators, who live in the metropolitan area and the neighborhoods of the city, so that they could be arrested in the next few hours.

Continue reading the story

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

We are not going to hide anything, says Mauricio Kuri of rumors about deaths in a fight in Querétaro-Atlas