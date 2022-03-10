Adolfo Ríos reacts to the severe sanction against him after the tragedy in Querétaro

After the unfortunate events of last Saturday in the The Corregidora Stadiumthe Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF) in conjunction with the MX Leaguevetoed for five years the directive of the Queretaroamong them Adolf Riversformer goalkeeper America clubwho served as general director, so in an interview with TUDN he confessed that he is trying to assimilate this decision.

“Surprised, trying to assimilate that decision, with that sanction, trying to land on everything we have experienced in recent days, to calm down a little, those clouds that filled us all, to begin to relax from an unreal situation that It has hurt everyone and by calming down we can make better decisions”.

It is worth mentioning that so far the Queretaro State Prosecutor’s Office has arrested 14 people responsible for the unfortunate events of March 5, so that the 55-year-old former goalkeeper celebrated his arrest, however, he invited all those who make up Mexican soccer to create a strategy to avoid another case like East.

“Those decisions that we have to make together with all parties — the media, the fans, the FMF, the team owners — so that we can really make this tragedy something that matters to everyone.”

Adolfo Ríos said he was grateful to all the workers of Querétaro

Finally, Adolfo Ríos confessed that in the next few days he will visit the facilities of the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro team to talk with the players and coaching staff about this situation, but he will also take the opportunity to say goodbye and thank all the workers of the institution for their support. .