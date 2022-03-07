Adolfo Ríos suspects that violence in La Corregidora could have been planned

After the unfortunate events that were recorded in the stands and field of the The Corregidora Stadium during the match between White Roosters and Atlas, Adolf Rios, general director of the Queretaro group, mentioned that he suspects that the acts of violence could have been something it was organized.

“It was an issue that detonated, it seemed that yes there was a situation of agreement, in exactly one minute in the game to be able to detonate a lack of control as it was detonated and precisely according to that there was no possibility on the part of the elements that were, to react, because they were surpassed in every way,” the manager mentioned in an interview with TUDN.

In addition, Rivers reported that it already filed a complaint against the person responsiblein addition to also revealing that the company was sued who was hired for offer security during home games White Roosters.

“We have already filed a complaint against whoever is responsible for the whole situation. of which the people who were inside the field were victims. Certainly that claimWe have also raised it against the security company that was surpassed practically in the whole situation”, he commented.

‘The cops were outmatched’

In the same talk, the director of the Queretaro team accepted that the security operation that was deployed in the venue was overcome, which is why an investigation is already underway to clarify everything that happened.

“Unfortunately It didn’t look like there were police because they really weren’t there.they were exceeded and that is the investigation that is being carried out with the state government, but know exactly where they were, how they were and what happened“, he commented.

Does Gallos Blancos provide facilities to the bars?

Another topic he touched on Adolf Rivers was the club’s relationship with the team’s bars, of which he assured they do not have any facility on the part of the institution and who pay their tickets like any other fan.

“There is no relation in the situation of facilities with the bareveryone is a season ticket holder, everyone buys their Bonogallo to be able to enter the stadium, they are not given a preferential pricethey are given the discounts that are given to all the fans in Querétaro,” he mentioned.