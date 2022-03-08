Adolfo Ríos talks about the possible disaffiliation of Querétaro

Midtime Editorial

The disaffiliation the Queretaro It is one of the sanctions that fans have requested the most after the violence that was experienced in La Corregidora, however, this situation could take days, weeks or even months for be determined. For your part Adolf Riversgeneral director of Gallos, pointed out in Futbol Picante that does not want to venture to speak of the future the equipmenteven though He pointed out that “whatever has to happen will happen”.

“I wouldn’t want to anticipate anything, whatever has to happen will happen and in that intention we are calm. The owners are into a sporting issue and are not exempt from a situation like the one experienced here, because it has already happened. Of course we don’t wish this on anyone and we have to take measures so that it never happens again.”

On the other hand, spointed out agree to an exemplary sanction for the team though wait to Queretaro don’t be disaffiliated since that “has nothing to do with the players“, who would have to look to sign for another squad in case the franchise is expelled from the First Division.

“We don’t know when security failed”

On lack of elements for this game for part of the business private security, Elite K9 Security Group, Rios noted that in Querétaro they were unaware that they were missing units to maintain order.

“We don’t know when it failed, when control was lost and why there was no response. (…) Reports have already been filed for the security company and for all those who are responsible for this tragedy.”