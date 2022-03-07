Adolfo Ríos thus tried to stop the fight at the Querétaro stadium | VIDEO

Midtime Editorial

In social networks circulates a video in which it is appreciated Adolfo Ríos, general director that Querétarowho in the middle of the brawl and the invasion of the field at La Corregidora Stadium in the game between Roosters and Atlasopted for jump out of his box and head to the campor to intervene in the facts.

In the TikTok viral images you can see the exporter of clubs like Necaxa, Veracruz and America jump over the fence of his box between the cries of some followers who asked him not to come down in the face of the uncontrolled violent events: “No, don’t go down wey”.

Ignoring, the director continued on his way and was helped to get down from the stands area and reach a ramp that led him to the field, where he did what he could to reassure some athletic fans they feared for their lives.

Adolfo Ríos feared for his son’s safety

In an interview for The last word from Fox Sports, Adolf Rivers pointed out that he was watching the match with his sonwhom he had to protect to avoid any misfortune, remembering that 26 people were injured in that brawl -according to official figures-, of which 21 have already been discharged.

What will happen to Roosters? Disaffiliation Rumored

Tuesday will be a key day for the future of the Gallos Blancos within professional Mexican soccer because in the extraordinary Assembly of Owners, as the president of the MX League, Mikel Arriola, commented on the weekend, disaffiliation is one of the possible measures after the violent events that we all know, but someone who goes ahead and takes it almost for granted is Christian Martinoli.

The renowned TV Azteca narrator posted on his Twitter account that: “The disaffiliation of Querétaro is imminent”which for him is just the first step in the many measures to be taken in Mexico to eradicate violent groups posing as fans or animation bars.

And it is that, according to the commentator, not to disaffiliate Gallos Blancos of professional soccer would totally discredit to those who make the big decisions and would cause Liga MX “keep digging” between its ills and urgent issues to attend to.