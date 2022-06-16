Adoption in Sinaloa and the provisions of the family code

The adoption of a child it is a topic that thousands of people are interested in learning about, especially when it comes to a positive possibility, know the general provisions in the Sinaloa family coderight away we share some of them.

Surely you will first be interested in knowing who is empowered to adoptthese can be the spouses of the marriage or concubines, the couple that is not married, but lives together and the third option to adopt is that of a person of legal age.

Now it is important to know who can be adopted:

Minors

Teenagers

disabled people

A person of legal age can adopt a minor or a disabled person, as long as the person adopting is 17 years older than the adopted person, accrediting certain guidelines such as the capacity and sufficient means to be able to maintain another person and provide certain quality of life.

Several celebrities who are single or were once successful adopt babiesamong them Angeline Jolie and Sandra Bullock, all adoptions must be beneficial for the adoptee, this applies not only in Sinaloa but everywhere where it can be adopted.

Angelina Jolie with her 6 children | AFP

The entire process for an adoption is established in the code of family procedures of the State of Sinaloathat’s where we find more details about an adoption and the process from start to finish.

Requirements that must be accredited before adopting

Have the financial means to cover the necessary expenses for their education, housing and food.

Psychological and socioeconomic assessment to confirm that you are capable of adopting.

Have more than 25 years of marriage or concubinage

Provide data on origin, ethnicity, religion, medical history

If it is a matter of adopting a ward, the guardianship accounts must be approved

Who gives their consent in an adoption

Firstly, it is the person who has the parental authority of the person who wants to adopt, that is: the person in charge who cares for him at that time; the person who is going to adopt her.

The public ministry of the place of domicile must also provide its consent, in the event that the adoptee does not have known parents, guardian or other person in his care and also the social assistance institutions in the case of Sinaloa del DIFFIn the event that the MP cannot give his consent, the Municipal President will do so.

We recommend you read:

If an adolescent over the age of 12 is going to be adopted, their consent is also needed and in the event that a person is incapable, if they have a way to communicate their consent, the same will apply.