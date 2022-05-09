Adreian Payne, former NBA player, dies at 31 | Beet

The sports community is mourning the loss of basketball player Adreian Payne.

The Ohio native, who played for the Atlanta Hawks, Minnesota Timberwolves and Orlando Magic during his NBA career, has died at the age of 31, Florida authorities confirmed to E! News. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a local residence early May 9 regarding a shooting.

“A man in his 30s who had been shot, later identified as Adreian Payne, was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead,” police told E! News, adding that the shooter “remained at the scene and was transported to OCSO headquarters, where he was interviewed by homicide detectives.” The individual was arrested on a first degree murder warrant and transported to the Orange County Jail.

Sports star Jared Sullinger Sr. tweeted a tribute to Payne after his death was announced. “I hate the news I got this morning,” he wrote. “Rest easy with my brother/teammate @Adreian_Payne.”

Payne played for Michigan State University before entering the NBA draft in 2014, where the Hawks selected him in the first round as the 15th overall pick. In the years that followed, after time in the NBA and its developing G League, Payne went abroad to play for the Greek team Panathinaikos.

Just a few months ago, in December 2021, Payne signed with Lithuanian basketball league Juventus Utena before severing ties in February.

“So sad to hear that former Michigan State star Adreian Payne has passed away at the age of 31,” he wrote. “AP was a standout player for Tom Izzo and befriended Lacey Holsworth during her battle with cancer.”

Bilas concluded his message, “RIP Adreian Payne.”

University of Rhode Island coach Arch Miller was also among those in the sports community to pay tribute to Payne. “Sad to hear of the passing of Adreian Payne this morning. I started watching him when he was in 10th grade, I remember his grandma visiting him,” he tweeted. “I loved watching him develop on Michigan St. and become an NBA player.”

AND! News has reached out to Payne’s representative for comment and has not received a response.