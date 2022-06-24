Adria Arjona, daughter of Ricardo Arjona, raises the net with an incredible photo shoot

Adria Arjona is the daughter of the Guatemalan singer Ricardo Arjona and unlike his father, he decided to make his career in the world of acting. The 30-year-old actress is in charge of demonstrating why she is one of the most beautiful women of all and she did so through her last photo session where she shook the network and ended up taking all eyes.

For some years, Arjona She began her career in Hollywood and recently, she has been seen promoting her films and series, both on Netflix and in the Marvel Universe. The Puerto Rican was summoned for the remake of the film classic ‘The father of the bride’ where she shares a cast with Diego Boneta. She will also participate in the miniseries ‘Andor’ belonging to Disney + and also in ‘Irma Vep’.

Adria Arjona and the production of photos for Vogue magazine. Source Instagram @adriaarjona

Regarding the relationship she has with her father, the successful singer Ricardo Arjona, the actress said: “I am proud of my last name and also of my father. It has never bothered me and I know that music and acting are two different things, although I would have liked him to support me in my beginnings”. Adriana Arjona She was born in Puerto Rico and despite growing up in CDMX, at the age of 12 she moved to Miami and six years later to New York to begin her studies as an actress.

In his social networks, where he exceeds 800 thousand followers, Adriana Arjona She shared the photo session she did for Vogue magazine, where she also showed why she is one of the prettiest women of all. She accompanied the images shared on Instagram with a video showing behind the scenes of the production.

For the Vogue magazine photo shoot, the daughter of Ricardo Arjona He commented that he likes the simple things in life like spending time with his family, his friends. In another of the things that Adria confessed, it was that she seeks to eliminate Hollywood stereotypes and be able to impose her imprint not only as an actress but as a woman.