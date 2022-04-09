Adria Arjona, Marvel’s new Latin star

The Marvel film is based on the story of the character of the same name. It premiered at the end of March and so far has managed to collect almost 85 million dollars at the box office in the world despite the fact that the specialized press has been blunt with its criticism: little original and few special effects.

The film stars actor and singer Jared Leto, and Puerto Rican actress Adria Arjona. Leto plays the character of biochemist Michael Morbius; while the role of his fiancée, Martine Bancroft, is played by the Latina.

Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder, and determined to save others who suffer the same fate, Doctor Morbius takes a desperate gamble. What at first seems to be a radical success, soon unleashes a darkness inside him”, states the synopsis of the film directed by the Swedish director of Chilean origin Daniel Espinosa.

Adria Arjona makes history at Marvel

With this interpretation, Arjona sneaks into the list of Latinas who have starred in a Marvel movie.

His predecessors are the Mexican actress and producer Salma Hayek, who participated in the film “Eternals” playing the role of Ajak; and Dominican-American Zoe Saldaña as Gamora in “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

“It feels super nice, I hope that Salma and I are not the only ones who continue to open doors and give opportunities not only to actresses but to members of the LGBTQ community as well. I would love to see more diversity in Marvel”, Arjona said in an interview with Uno Tv.

Other Latin artists who have recently joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been: Xóchitl Gómez in “Doctor Strange”, Anthony Ramos for “Ironheart”, and Oscar Isaac in “Moon Knight”.

About Adriana Arjona

The actress is 29 years old and is the daughter of Guatemalan composer Ricardo Arjona and Puerto Rican model Leslie Torres.

From a very young age, she was clear that she wanted to dedicate herself to the world of entertainment and, as she often admitted to the press, her family always gave her support to fulfill her dreams. So she decided to study at the “Lee Strasberg” Theater and Film Institute in New York.

His father, as he admitted in an interview with Vanity Fair magazine, played an important role in this great step towards building his professional career. “I remember my dad telling me to try acting because he needed a creative outlet. He was very shy, and I still am, but on the first day of acting class, he was suddenly speaking louder, and I fell in love,” he commented.

Since her debut in the short film “Loss a short film” in 2012, the Latin actress has participated in the series “Unforgettable”, “Person of Interest”, and “True Detective”. She also acted in “Narcos”, “Squadron 6” and the movie “Triple Frontera”.