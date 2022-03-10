Adria Arjona shows off in a black thong while contemplating a waterfall

Adriana Arjona He has a group of loyal fans, whom he has now pleased with some photographs that he published on Instagram and that show her during a trip to the beach, showing off her figure in a black mini bikini with a thong and posing while contemplating a spectacular waterfall.

The beautiful daughter of the singer Ricardo Arjona shared a video in which he appears promoting the firm’s makeup line Armani, being the main model of the campaign. She also wrote a message next to the image of her that shows her posing in a car: “More empathy, less judgement. More compassion, less criticism. More thanks, less speculation.”

The number of followers of Adriana Arjona is about to increase in the coming weeks, since on April 1 the film will be released in the United States “Morbius”produced by the studios Marvel and in which she shares credits with Jared Leto. in your account Instagram The actress published the final trailer for the film.

