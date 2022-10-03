Adria Marina brings the best of Tijuana to Iron Chef Mexico

The Tijuana chef Adria Marina Montaño, one of the exponents of Mexican gastronomy who has been in charge of taking the Tijuana banner to the top, participated in the new Iron Chef: Mexico, from Netflix

On September 21, the first season of the Iron Chef Mexico gastronomic contest reality premiered, in whose third episode the Tijuana chef Adria Marina Montaño participated, bringing the cuisine of the border city and the Mediterranean food of Baja California, implicit in its preparations. .

Iron Chef is a Netflix reality show that now focuses on Mexican food, with the aim of combining it with Japanese food in Mexico to create a fusion never seen before, the dynamics of the television show now brought to streaming consists of a challenging chef who will have to face an “Iron Chef” (Chef selected as part of the program) through a series of dishes, and it is in the third episode in which Adria faces the renowned Yucatecan chef Roberto Solís, having to merge Japanese and Mexican cuisine with the cactus, as a central ingredient in its dishes, including cactus, nopal, green prickly pear, red prickly pear, pitaya and Xoconostle, to prepare 1 appetizer, 3 dishes and 1 dessert.

During this chapter the proud Tijuana native Adria Marina, born in San Diego, but raised in Tijuana, who has 3 restaurants, including Georgina where she fuses different techniques creating a unique culinary style, competed with the preparation of a Clam Tartare with Aguachile:

“I put a chocolate clam in this case, finely chopped, it has lemon grass, wasabi, pretend that you are taking a Sashimi, but prepared (…) In Tijuana we try to use a lot of local product and it is something to show off the clam of por there and right now we are going to add the cactus”, mentions the chef in the program about her dish that faced a raw nopal spaghetti evaluated by the chefs Sophie Avernin, Gerardo Vázquez Lugo and the actress and comedian Michelle Rodríguez, who qualified flavor, presentation and originality of the dishes.

In the development of the chapter, Marina showed great mastery in culinary art and gastronomic technique, “We are used to working in a kitchen style, where we know where our bowls are, we know that we have enough things…, that was what It complicated a bit and got us stuck and we went back and looked for things that we didn’t know where they were, but in the end it came out, which is the important thing,” the chef says during the show about the challenge it represents, delivering a plate of Crispy Rice made with Xoconostle and with tuna sashimi.

“The texture is impeccable, from Tijuana you took us by sea to Japan and back”, commented the judges, and of the Tacos with Charcoal Enokis they added: “I finished it, it is a very round and very forceful dish” evaluated the Judge Gerardo Vázquez, while of the Cod with prickly pear glaze they observed: “The cooking of the fish is perfect, of the prickly pear they have some very nice bumps with the bones”, mentioned Sophie Avernin, and about the matcha custard and churros dessert, they underlined: “It’s a lot of emotion in your dishes, you feel the breaking of the waves in this wonderful land of Tijuana, congratulations.”

Without a doubt, the duel between both chefs led to a journey between Mexican and Japanese food, where chef Adria Marina fully reflected the roots of Tijuana, achieving a balance between Mexican and Japanese cuisine: “It is very interesting how you build your dishes, you don’t build them with layers like other chefs, you build them with ideas, with elements, you throw them and they kind of grab on. In that apparent chaos that you create when building flavors there are many things that build a great whole, your kitchen is very complex, it has guts, but many and a strong personality is noticeable. Chef, I am very excited because you gave us everything, you gave us fish, you gave us mushrooms, pitaya, prickly pear, I love that you are so risky and I love that you say: ‘I like to eat and I put everything in it, because I think that at the end of the day, that’s what we are: A little bit of everything’”, argued Avernin, Vázquez Lugo and Rodríguez.

At the end of the duel, chef Roberto Solís took the victory by only 3 points, for the 2-point advantage of the first dish, in the others there was a tie in the scores, but it was until the dessert that the Iron Chef achieved a point more with which she surpassed the Tijuana chef, but without a doubt the representative from Tijuana demonstrated her ability and her gastronomic technique. (Carlos Leobardo Rojas Duarte / Special for ZETA)