Adrian Gill, American jewel signs with Barcelona

Getty

FC Barcelona announced on Friday March 25 that the 16-year-old American international Adrian Simon Gill has signed a three-year contract to play at the Camp Nou.

❗️𝗨́𝗟𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗔 𝗛𝗢𝗥𝗔 ✍️ The player Adrian Simon Gill has signed, in the presence of the director @SolerFerre and the director of Futbol Formatiu José Ramón Alexanco, the continuation of the Club during the youth stage#FCBMasia 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/maTfsvBDFe — FC Barcelona – Masia (@FCBmasia) March 25, 2022

Gil has been at Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy since arriving in 2018 at the age of 13. He currently plays for the team’s Under-16 team, but will be promoted to the club’s Under-19 next season.

The young American took to social media to reveal his pride after signing to stay at Camp Nou.

The youngster is one of the most highly rated players in Barcelona’s academy and hopes to follow in the footsteps of compatriots such as Sergino Dest and Konrad de la Fuente, who have played for the Barça first team.

Gil is not only causing a sensation in Barcelona, ​​but has also gained international recognition. The central midfielder was called up to the US under-17 team for games against Argentina and Uruguay in early March.

Follow Heavy’s and Now’s Barcelona Facebook page for the latest news, rumours, and content!

What kind of player is Gill?

The Barcelona teenager is a central midfielder who wears the famous number 10 shirt. Gil spoke to Filippo Silva on Tactical Manager TV about his role with the Catalan side.

“At Barça we play with a 6, an 8 and a 10, where the 8 and 10 are quite similar but depending on the player they can be played differently”, he explained. “So 8 is usually on the right, 10 is usually on the left and that’s how it works. I usually play on the left side, I wear the 10, my job is more of an attack. I stay awake and attack the baseline, like a midfielder, you can say.”

There have been many famous players who wore the number 10 shirt at Barcelona, ​​including of course Lionel Messi, and Gil also admitted that he met the Argentine before he left the club last summer.

“Yes, it was very good,” he said. “Messi’s children would train with the 4-5 year olds before our training. So him, Busquets, Rakitic, everyone would be there just before our session.”

Gavi shows the way to the youngsters of Barça

Gill also spoke about how he sees his chances of being able to progress through the ranks and eventually play for the first team at Barcelona. The youngster gave Gavi as an example that there is a clear path from La Masia to the first team.

“So far it’s more or less the same path for all the players. You’re with the U-19s and then it depends on how well you do,” he said. “Look at Gavi, this year he was in the U19 at the beginning and now he is in the first team. It’s really just that you’re in the U19s, and then depending on how you play, you can go to Barca B or the first team, just depending on your work ethic and how well you do.”

Gavi has become the latest academy product to make the jump to the first team in 2021-22. The 17-year-old midfielder has quickly become a key player under Xavi, making 33 appearances in all competitions so far this season.

This is the original version of Heavy.com

READ MORE: Complaints associated with ‘noisy sex’ increase in New York