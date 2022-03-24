Adrian Lyne, punished for outdated

A few days ago ‘Deep Water’ premiered on Prime Video, Adrian Lyne’s first film in twenty years, director of ‘9 and a half weeks’ (1986), ‘Fatal Attraction’ (1987) or ‘Unfaithful’ (2002). Starring Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck, it was preceded by a certain expectation for non-cinematic reasons: it was the film in which the actors, already separated, fell in love. However, its premiere (initially it was going to be in theaters) has been quite discreet. ‘Deep Water’ has its defenders, among whom I find myself without ironic distance: I like. It is a strange, perverse and very funny (willingly) movie. However, its general reception has been rather poor. It is true that this happens with many films. But, somehow, ‘Deep Water’ would fall into a specific group of films: those that, in part, provoke rejection because they belong to another era.

This is not to say that ‘Deep Water’, an erotic ‘thriller’ about a very particular marriage, is a misunderstood masterpiece. For me it is a proposal with problems that for others can be catastrophic. But I do believe that there is a certain tendency to disregard ways of doing things that do not correspond to the times, to air movies that, without being conscious exercises in nostalgia, are light years away from the conversation, stories and aesthetic tastes of the moment. . Sometimes the snub comes after look in them for a joke that they don’t have: that terrible gesture of looking at movies over your shoulder. And others, those proposals are discarded simply because they are out of reality. I can’t help but think that with ‘Deep Water’ both things happen. Disgusting because it’s funny but not in spite of it: you can laugh with it because it’s wonderfully delusional, not because the director and screenwriters are inept. And it’s disgusting, above all, because Lyne could have directed a platform ‘random thriller’ and has preferred to be faithful to her style (crazy premises, perverse relationships, eroticism, sensuality). He has done what he wantedwhat he knows, what worked for him in the past and what makes him a rather unique director who can horrify (of course) but who makes no sense to question himself for making outdated cinema.