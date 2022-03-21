Adrián Ramos declared wrong penalties in America’s defeat against Dim | Colombian Soccer | Betplay League

America of Cali was defeated 1-3 at home against Independiente Medellín for the date 11 of the League I-2022, in the Pascual Guerrero stadium. One of the protagonists of the night was the striker Adrian Ramos, who did not have the best of presentations by missing two penalties that could prevent the fall of the scarlet; The attacker spoke at a press conference about what happened on the pitch and assured that the team must raise its head quickly.

“We must reflect on what happened today and obviously think about Tuesday’s game, there is very little time and to return to a victory I think the team must be aware of the good things that were done and the things that need to be corrected”.

He mentioned that they must reverse the situation as soon as possible “Fortunately we have that rematch in three days, we have to try to get there in a better way, mentally and physically, because it is going to be a very complicated square and hopefully we can make a good presentation and get three points for us to continue on the path that America is coming, We come in a good dynamic, unfortunately things did not happen, this usually happens, but you have to be mentally strong and get to Tuesday in the best way”.

He also said that the team was distracted for a large part of the game: “we are always the main authors in each game and today we have to be aware that the best game was not played, I think we were very distracted in many sections of the game, we were not attentive or concentrated and that cost us, in the second half I think we had more desire to win, we tried, but unfortunately I got penalties and I couldn’t score either of them , the distractions we had have cost us the game”.

Juan Andres Arias Arias

Correspondent Futbolred Cali

On Twitter: @AriasJuan_15