Adrián Suar embittered Brad Pitt: what the producer of El Trece did

Adrian Suar generated a lot of repercussion during the last long weekend. The renowned businessman, actor and producer of The thirteen embittered Brad Pittstar actor of Hollywood and the entertainment world no less than in the Argentine cinema.

The fact in question has to do with 30 nights with my ex -directed by and starring “El Chueco”-, film that outsold Brad Pitt’s film in tickets Y Sandra Bullock named Bullet train. After more than two years, The aforementioned Argentine production finished in first place at the box office in the country’s cinemas.. The last time was with The theft of the century.

With around 200,000 tickets sold in just five days on the billboard, 30 nights with my ex humiliated the film directed by David Leitch in which renowned actors and actresses also performed, such as Joey King, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry Y Andrew Kōji. For its part, Bullet train sold 48,556 locations on 190 screens and reached a total of 167,530 cut tickets.

In this way, just a few days after its premiere, Adrián Suar’s film is consolidated as the most viewed film of 2022 in theaters in Argentina. The national production was on 347 different screens across the country and, according to what they indicated in Telam, the first day of projection there were 30,539 spectators.

Pilar Gamboa and Adrián Suar in the movie “30 nights with my ex”.

Video of the trailer for 30 nights with my ex, the new film by Adrián Suar

What is 30 nights with my ex about, the new film by Adrián Suar

In the official description of the film, you can read: “While the mixed feelings between the two resurface, and with the need for emotional support in the background, living together becomes an emotional ups and downs that will make them waver between love and what led to the end of the couple.. A perfect storm full of irreverence, incidents with the neighbors, sexual outbursts and unconventional public behavior, which will make them live a true odyssey, fun, hilarious and full of love”.

To approach this movie properly, suar mental health professionals were contacted. “I have worked with a therapist who has accompanied me for many years giving me advice so as not to make mistakes with sensitive issues. Especially because there is a lot of stigmatization; today modern psychiatry tends towards outpatient treatment”, he explained in dialogue with Our Afternoon (TN).