Adriana Abascal has the keys to update the tailor suit

The return of normalcy to the catwalk has brought us back the best street style. Celebrities and influencers have walked from parade to parade ready to give us a good dose of inspiration during the fashion weeks. It is the case of Adriana Abascal. Usual in the lists of the most elegant women, we are fascinated by the twist that the Mexican has given to the tailored suit in his latest look.

THE KEYS OF ADRIANA ABASCAL TO WEAR THE TAILORING IN THE COOLEST WAY

Adriana Abascal’s polka dot suit at Paris Fashion Week.Gtresonline

An original print. The designer dares to go out of total look that dominates tailoring garments to bet on polka dots, a print that this season is crowned favorite, and not only in dress format. The best way to balance her look is to add a basic garment, and that’s where the eternal white shirt comes into play. To this we add the elegance of black and white, a combination with which there is no option to fail.

The pattern, oversize in the right measure. No skinny jeans and tight jacket, but not exaggerated proportions either. Adriana finds harmony by opting for a wide blazer with armed shoulders and pants with a drop that, without the need to stick to her leg, perfectly draws her silhouette.

A special shoe. Red sandals (a tone that combines perfectly with the black and white mix) add a note of color to the look and incidentally reinforce the ideal that footwear has the power to change everything in a look.

Nieves Álvarez and Adriana Abascal coincide in the Elie Saab parade.Gtresonline

The makeup. In the purest Euphoria style, the businesswoman has given the look a more personal touch with original orange shadows that have put all the focus on her eyes. Combined, yes, with a very natural makeup background.

Not only Adriana Abascal triumph in the front row. Based in Paris, she has turned her passion for fashion into a profitable business. her signature, Maison Skorpios (name that alludes to her zodiac sign) has conquered Patricia Fiel herself, the renowned stylist in charge of the memorable looks of sex in new york, The Devil Wears Prada and Emily in Paris. Precisely the Maison Skorpios boots, an asymmetrical high-top design, have become one of the most desired pieces of the Netflix series starring Lily Collins after Emily wore them in one of the episodes of the second season.

