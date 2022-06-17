Adriana Abascal reveals what she has relied on to overcome her latest love failure

MADRID, June 17 (CHANCE) –

Last February the sad news was confirmed after weeks of rumours; Adriana Abascal and the French businessman Emmanuel Schreeder they had gone their separate ways after 9 years of marriage. A very delicate moment for the Mexican model who, without going into details about the reasons that led him to break up her relationship, she recovers her smile thanks to her work and her loved ones.

This is how she told us in her spectacular reappearance at the parade with which Dior presented its Cruise 2023 collection in Seville. Radiant in an elegant black dress from the French firm on her return to our country – where she lived during her marriage to the businessman John Villalonga and with whom she has always confessed in love – Adriana He has once again become undone in compliments with Spain, which he continues to consider his second home: “It’s magical. I don’t know if we realize it in Spain, but when you’re abroad, people are very impressed because this doesn’t exist anywhere else in the world, this has no age, no time, no comparison or anything, I feel so proud of being here today with Dior feeling Spanish, Latin, is very nice”.

About your recent divorce with Emmanuelthe model admits that it was a moment “sad and difficult” but “fortunately” and with the support of “family, children and friends, who have been super important to me”, has turned the page and confesses that he is “very good”.

And, in addition to the unconditional love of the most important people in his life, the spectacular professional moment he experiences thanks to his footwear firm Skorpios, which has achieved great popularity thanks to Lily Collinsstar of ‘Emily in Paris’ is a well-known admirer and often wears her designs.





“The job It doesn’t let me think of anything else. We have many projects, we are growing very fast and we are super happy” points out proudly, telling us that her shoes will be present in the new season of the famous Netflix series set in the always glamorous Paris and that “with this load of work”, “the head has thrown me to another side”.

Is she open to falling in love again after her third divorce? Adriana it is clear: “You cannot have everything and for now I have the love that is the most important, that of my children, friends, that of Spain, Mexico, we cannot complain, the truth is that I feel very loved.” “If We Find Love Great” he confesses with a big smile. Press play and don’t miss their statements!

