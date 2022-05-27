Adriana Barrientos and Fran Undurraga among those affected by leaking photos of celebrities in the US



Already last April Fran Undurraga had denounced a similar situation, although at that time they were “tampered” files. AGENCY ONE/FILE

May 26, 2022 9:00 p.m.

Adriana Barrientos and Fran Undurraga are part of those affected by a new leak of photos of celebrities in the United States.

According to La Cuarta, an American website published again intimate photos of the scandal known as Celebgate, which occurred in 2014, but this time with new material obtained from OnlyFans and Unlok.

These social networks are focused on the delivery of paid content for adults, where erotic images and videos and sexual content appear.

Already last April Fran Undurraga had denounced a similar situation, although at that time they were “tampered” files.

“I have discovered that tricked photos of me have been leaked, in which I am linked to situations that can harm me or my loved ones,” the influencer specified.

This fact is added to what was experienced in August 2014, when the internet was involved in one of its most recognized controversies, the Celebgate, where hundreds of intimate images of a series of Hollywood personalities such as Jennifer Lawrence, Kate Upton came to light or Kirsten Dunst.

These records were shared without the consent of those affected in forums such as 4chan and Reddit. An investigation determined that these images were obtained from Apple’s iCloud cloud storage service, although the company argued that hackers had access to the keys of those affected and it was not due to a failure of its application.

One of the first to complain about this fact was the actress Jennifer Lawrence, who through her representatives indicated that “this is a flagrant violation of privacy. Authorities have been contacted and will prosecute anyone who posts the stolen photos of Jennifer Lawrence.”

The scandal was such that even the FBI launched an investigation for illegal disclosure of material involving high-profile people.